    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2022

    Photo by Hannah Carranza 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 88th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pavements, Equipment and Grounds Section briefs Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, on this winter’s snow and ice control plan Oct. 14 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The plan outlines annual training and assigns personnel and equipment to areas and shifts for 24-hour operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hannah Carranza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 08:42
    Photo ID: 7566935
    VIRIN: 221014-F-YM631-1005
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 711.37 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Snow Parade, by Hannah Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

