The 88th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pavements, Equipment and Grounds Section briefs Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, on this winter’s snow and ice control plan Oct. 14 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The plan outlines annual training and assigns personnel and equipment to areas and shifts for 24-hour operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hannah Carranza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 08:42 Photo ID: 7566935 VIRIN: 221014-F-YM631-1005 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 711.37 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Snow Parade, by Hannah Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.