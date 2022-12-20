Exchange Shoppers Can Support Military Relief Funds during the Holidays

Photo By Marisa Conner | Holiday shoppers can support Warfighters, retirees and military families in need by...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Holiday shoppers can support Warfighters, retirees and military families in need by donating to Army Emergency Relief or the Air Force Assistance Fund the next time they shop the Exchange. Donations can be made at the register or during online checkout to lend a helping hand this holiday season. Learn more on how to help: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2hR. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – While Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers are gift-hunting and preparing for the holidays, they can also lend a helping hand to service members and military families facing difficulties by donating to Army Emergency Relief (AER) and the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) at checkout in Exchange stores and online.



Shoppers at the PX, BX or Express can donate to AER and AFAF in increments of $1, $5, $10 or more when checking out. Online donations can be made in $5 increments at ShopMyExchange.com.



Since the Exchange partnered with the AER and AFAF in 2017, military shoppers have donated more than $6 million to help Warfighters, retirees and their families in need. Year-round giving at the Exchange was introduced in 2020.



“The holidays can be a particularly difficult time of year,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “Every dollar Exchange shoppers donate helps support service members and families who may be struggling.”



AER and AFAF provide financial assistance, sponsor educational scholarship grants for military family members and offer community programs to make life better for service members and their families. To learn more about the Exchange’s support for the funds, visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/give.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange