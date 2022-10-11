Lift off! 106th takes community engagement to new heights!

Photo By Maj. Michael O'hagan | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Joe Cacoperdo, Air National Guard recruiter, briefs a group...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Michael O'hagan | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Joe Cacoperdo, Air National Guard recruiter, briefs a group of local high school guidance counselors about the mission and benefits of serving with the 106th Rescue Wing. National Guard Members of the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing took part in a community engagement event where 16 guidance counselors from Islip, East Islip, West Islip, Connetquot, Patchogue, Medford and Longwood experienced a civic leader HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter orientation flight and base tour, learning about the people and mission of the 106th Rescue Wing at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, N.Y. on Thursday Nov. 10. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj Michael O'Hagan, 106th Rescue Wing Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

F.S. GABRESKI AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.Y.– Sixteen guidance counselors and officials from Long Island schools got a chance to get up close and personal with the people and mission of the 106th Rescue Wing during an HH-60 Pave Hawk flight at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, N.Y. on Thursday Nov. 10.



Guidance counselors from Islip, East Islip, West Islip, Connetquot, Patchogue, Medford and Longwood took part in the civic leader orientation flight.



Along with the flight, they learned about the 106th Rescue Wing and what makes the Air National Guard different from active-duty Air Force.



“This civic leader flight is incredibly important because it enables us to showcase our mission, capability and professionalism of our Airmen to the local population… High School guidance counselors and administrators are especially positioned civic leaders who can share their positive experience with parents, students or other faculty members,” said Col. Glyn B. Weir, the Mission Support Group commander.



“It is critical for any Air National Guard Wing to foster a positive relationship with the local community because we are citizen soldiers, made from the very members of the community we serve,” Weir added.



Most of the guidance counselors said they didn’t know much about the 106th or the Air National Guard.



“Students need to become much more aware of the Air National Guard and especially, the 106th Rescue Wing… the opportunity for personal growth and maturity and just life advancement that exist out here I think are unmatched… and more students need to become aware,” said Dennis Patrick O’Hara, the superintendent of the Islip Union Free School District.



Each 30 minute flight in the rescue helicopter took four counselors out to the Montauk Lighthouse, some over the Long Island Sound and some hugging the South Shore, which was was exciting, O’Hara said.



“It was exhilarating. I mean it was really great. The views and how smooth the helicopter was and how stable it felt. I’ve never been a helicopter before so it was just a great experience,” he said.



The visitors also learned about the structure of the wing, the mission sets and the many different career paths offered by the wing and the educational and other benefits made available to those who join.



The Air National Guard provides young people a chance to gain valuable work experience and increase their level of maturity while securing educational benefits that will allow them to return to their academic pursuit in some instances, debt-free according to the briefing providing by the 106th recruiting team.



“I think a lot of it surprised me,” said Jennifer Salvaggio, a school counselor from East Islip High School.



“I really had no idea what the National Guard does… and what opportunities are available to our young men and women that may be want to give a little back to our community,” she said.





The 106th Rescue Wing, based in F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York, operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, and the HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter. The 106th Rescue Wing is home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, specializing in rescue and recovery, and deploys for domestic and overseas operations.