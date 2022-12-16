Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Medical Readiness Command, East command team visits Fort Rucker. During a tour of...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Medical Readiness Command, East command team visits Fort Rucker. During a tour of USAARL the MRC, East team received an overview from the key functional areas of the facility and how USAARL is integrating the sciences of aviation and medicine to optimize human protection and performance. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army’s Medical Readiness Command, East senior leaders visited Fort Rucker this week. Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger, MRC, East Commanding General and Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Booker, MRC, East Senior Enlisted Advisor, met with leaders from United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence, Brown Dental Clinic, Veterinary Treatment Facility, United States Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory (USAARL), and Lyster Army Health Clinic.



A special highlight during the visit was observing Army Warrior Task (AWT) training with Soldiers from Lyster Army Health Clinic. AWT reinforces basic Soldier skills including tactical field care, and casualty movement. Using MEDEVAC response from Flatiron, the team also conducted vertical extrication familiarization and verbal reporting for patient handover to the air crew.



In addition, Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Lyster commander, briefed Brig. Gen. Krueger and Command Sgt. Maj. Booker on steps the clinic takes to keep aviators medically ready, clinic operations, and unit readiness. Brig. Gen. Krueger had the opportunity to meet clinic staff and observe how the team accomplishes its mission. Brig. Gen. Krueger remarked, “It is great to be back here at Lyster to spend time with those that are committed to keeping aviators in the air and caring for the Fort Rucker community.”



During the visit, the Medical Readiness Command, East team recognized members of the Lyster and Brown Dental Clinic staff who were identified as being key to supporting readiness and clinical operations.



The Medical Readiness Command, East command team visit also included the opportunity to meet and speak with Medical Corps Officers and Residency in Aerospace Medicine (RAM) students. During a tour of USAARL the MRC, East team received an overview from the key functional areas of the facility and how USAARL is integrating the sciences of aviation and medicine to optimize human protection and performance.



Lt. Col. Holt remarked, “We were honored to host Brig. Gen. Krueger’s visit to showcase the many activities that Fort Rucker-based Army Medicine equities and partners execute to support the Readiness of our Army Aviation professionals.”



