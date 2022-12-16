Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Savannah (LCS 28) Blue Crew Conducts Change of Command

    USS Savannah (LCS 28) Blue Crew Holds Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Dec. 16, 2022) – Cmdr. Daniel Sledz relieved Cmdr. Kevin Ray as the commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) Blue crew at a change of command ceremony aboard the ship, Dec. 16.

    While under Ray’s command, Savannah’s crew moved aboard the ship at Austal USA’s Gulf Coast shipyard in Mobile, Ala., supported the ship’s commissioning in Brunswick, Ga., and sailed the ship to their homeport of Naval Base San Diego. Most recently, Savannah Blue crew conducted a mine warfare live-fire exercise off the coast of San Diego.

    “To the crew of Savannah – It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you and watching you grow together throughout this tour,” said Ray during his change of command. “I can’t leave without saying it one last time, I appreciate you. As individuals, as Sailors, and as a crew.”

    Sledz, a native of Long Island, N.Y., previously served as the executive officer for Savannah, and is a 2006 graduate of Purdue University.

    Savannah, homeported in San Diego, Calif., is a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. The Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

    For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/.

    -30-

