The Fittest, Fastest & Strongest

FORT CARSON, Colo. – 4th Infantry Division Soldiers participated in the annual 4th Infantry Division Best Ranger and Best Sapper competition that consisted of strenuous events that challenged the Soldiers both mentally and physically, from Dec. 12-16, on Fort Carson.

This year's 4th Inf. Div. Best Ranger is Spc. Tyler Gavem, assigned to 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. The 2022 Best Sapper is 1st Lt. David Sadvary, assigned to 10th Special Forces Group, Headquarters and Headquarters Company. They have taken the title of the best, and will now go on to compete in an even more grueling competition to represent the 4th Infantry Division, and Fort Carson, in April at the Department of the Army Best Ranger & Sapper competition.

Both competitions consisted of a non-standardized physical training test, swim test, stress shoots, an obstacle course, twelve mile ruck march and a technical skills test.

The Best Ranger competition also included a maximum strength test, which additionally challenged the rangers physically. They were tested on their maximum three repetition deadlift, as many repetitions as possible of weighted pull-ups, a farmers carry, sand-bag toss and as many repetitions as possible of benching their individual body weight.

In parallel to the maximum strength test, the Best Sapper competition included a demolition test. The Sappers were tested on setting up and detonating three different types of explosives, while in groups of two.

“Since the talent in the Army is so large, we use the entire division and their talent to find who our best are,” said Capt. Vince Paikowski, officer in charge of the Best Ranger Competition, assigned to 2nd Brigade, Headquarters and Headquarters Company. “We’re trying to identify who is physically capable, technically sound, tactically proficient and fit enough to start training for the competition.”

The Best Ranger & Sapper Competition pushed the competitors to their limits, requiring days of continuous maximum effort. The competitors were being graded on individual skills, and had to be ready to perform these skills whenever they were asked.

“This competition pushes Sappers to their physical and mental limit,” said Capt. Ryan Griffis, officer in charge of the Best Sapper competition, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion. “It takes them almost to their breaking point.”

In every event the competitors raced against time and their opponents, for the title of Best Ranger & Sapper. They had been faced with freezing temperatures, little rest and exhausting

events.

“The Sappers are expected to be at their full potential for the duration of the competition,” said Griffis. “For the Army’s Best Sapper competition they will be running on little sleep, and even while low on energy they are expected to continue with the competition, at full potential.”

The Best Ranger & Sapper competition was a challenging competition, and both winners put forth all their efforts and energy into the events in order to take home the title of being best.

“I did the Best Sapper competition because I wanted to stay sharp on all my skills,” said Sadvary. “I want to make sure that I am capable of doing all tasks that are expected of me, and expected of anyone who wears the Sapper tab. Winning proved to myself that I’ve earned the right to wear the Sapper tab, and I’m not just a tab wearer, I’m a tab bearer.”

“I did the Best Ranger competition to first win, because I'm very competitive, and two, to motivate other lower enlisted Soldiers in the Army,” said Gravem. “I see potential in every lower enlisted. I plan to bring back the knowledge I got from this competition to help motivate others. I’m really excited to compete again in April, alongside the others.”

The end of this competition marked the beginning of another long journey for the winners of the Best Ranger & Sapper. They will continue to represent the 4th Inf. Div., and Fort Carson, at the Department of the Army Best Ranger & Sapper competition in April.

“When they go down to Fort Benning, the event will also be three days long,” said Paikowski. “The difference is once we’re down in Fort Benning it’ll be three days of continuous effort, and most events are mysteries. The gun goes off day one, and until the Rangers are done that Sunday, there’ll be little rest in between.”

“It's a full-time job training for the Army’s Best Ranger & Sapper Competition in April,” said Griffis. “Their training teaches them how to deal with their fatigue and minimal sleep, in order to adapt and overcome the events that they don’t know and be able to execute at the standard, if not above.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.16.2022 15:18 Story ID: 435375 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US