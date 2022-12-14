Capital guardian gives back

Tis the season of giving, but D.C. Army National Guard Soldier, Spc. Collin Archer of the 273rd Military Police Company, makes it his mission to give back year-round.



Archer, who works as a security guard in his civilian career, says he volunteers approximately 20 hours each week helping the Family Readiness Center, USO and other units in the D.C. Armory.



“We’re a big family here in the DC Guard,” said Archer, a drill-status guardsman and lifetime native of the District. “I get a lot of satisfaction from helping people.”



“He’s always willing to help and he always follows through,” said Nicolette Stout, a Soldier and family readiness specialist at the DCNG Family Center. “That's the kind of person he is and that’s what sets him apart from others.”



“Archer is a good Soldier and soon-to-be NCO,” said Sgt. 1st Class David Cocchran, Logistics NCOIC of the DCNG’s 372 Military Police Battalion. “His selfless actions in, and out of uniform, demonstrate great leadership, loyalty and integrity and set a good example for his fellow Soldiers”.



“I know the workload for the DC Guard is a lot,” said Archer. “If I can give five minutes of my time to everyone in the Armory, then they will get five minutes back for themselves. Maybe it will make their day just a little better.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.14.2022 16:51 Story ID: 435206 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US