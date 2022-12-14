Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capital guardian gives back

    Spc. Collin Archer updates X-Box videogame software while off duty at the USO located in the D.C. National Guard Armory November 17, 2022.

    Photo By Master Sgt. Jason Melton | Spc. Collin Archer updates X-Box videogame software while off duty at the USO located in the D.C. National Guard Armory November 17, 2022.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Jason Melton 

    DC National Guard

    Tis the season of giving, but D.C. Army National Guard Soldier, Spc. Collin Archer of the 273rd Military Police Company, makes it his mission to give back year-round.

    Archer, who works as a security guard in his civilian career, says he volunteers approximately 20 hours each week helping the Family Readiness Center, USO and other units in the D.C. Armory.

    “We’re a big family here in the DC Guard,” said Archer, a drill-status guardsman and lifetime native of the District. “I get a lot of satisfaction from helping people.”

    “He’s always willing to help and he always follows through,” said Nicolette Stout, a Soldier and family readiness specialist at the DCNG Family Center. “That's the kind of person he is and that’s what sets him apart from others.”

    “Archer is a good Soldier and soon-to-be NCO,” said Sgt. 1st Class David Cocchran, Logistics NCOIC of the DCNG’s 372 Military Police Battalion. “His selfless actions in, and out of uniform, demonstrate great leadership, loyalty and integrity and set a good example for his fellow Soldiers”.

    “I know the workload for the DC Guard is a lot,” said Archer. “If I can give five minutes of my time to everyone in the Armory, then they will get five minutes back for themselves. Maybe it will make their day just a little better.”

    Spc. Collin Archer updates X-Box videogame software while off duty at the USO located in the D.C. National Guard Armory November 17, 2022.
    D.C. Army National Guard Soldier, Spc. Collin Archer poses for a picture while deployed with the DCNG’s 276th Military Police Company in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba February 2022

