Exchange Giving Away More Than $4,600 in Tactical Gear Prizes for Space Force Birthday

DALLAS – In honor of the U.S. Space Force’s third birthday, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving away more than $4,600 in tactical gear prizes in a series of sweepstakes.



From Dec. 16 through Jan. 12, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to win one of 180 prizes, including:



• Elite Survival Pulse 24 backpack (1 winner)

• Elite Survival Guardian EDC backpack (1 winner)

• Rocky RKC108 tactical boots (3 winners)

• Streamlight ProTac 2L-X flashlight (5 winners)

• Qalo silicone ring (20 winners)

• Rite in the Rain target (25 winners)

• Nite Ize Radiant pen light (25 winners)

• Otis ripcord (25 winners)

• Gear Aid Heroclip hybrid gear clip (25 winners)

• Mechanix Wear FastFit gloves (50 winners)



Shoppers can also find additional Space Force birthday savings in stores and online. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view weekly sales flyers.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.14.2022 15:18 Story ID: 435195 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange Giving Away More Than $4,600 in Tactical Gear Prizes for Space Force Birthday, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.