USS Oakland participates in Bangladesh IFR 2022

WATERS OFF COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Dec. 9, 2022) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Oakland (LCS 24) sails in formation with ships from nations participating in International Fleet Review (IFR) 2022 in the waters off Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Dec. 9. Oakland is participating in IFR 2022 organized by the Bangladesh Navy, which intends to promote good will, strengthen cooperation and serve as an ideal platform for world's navies to showcase their prowess, naval diplomacy, and cooperation in a global arena.

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Dec. 9, 2022) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Oakland (LCS 24) participated in International Fleet Review (IFR) 2022 organized by the Bangladesh Navy in the waters off Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, Dec. 6-9.



Oakland participated in maritime and cultural exchanges as well as bilateral meetings organized by the Bangladesh Navy. IFR 2022 included participation by members of navies and coast guards of 28 nations.



“It was an honor for USS Oakland to represent the U.S. in IFR 2022 organized by Bangladesh Navy,” said Cmdr. Derek C. Jaskowiak. “This year, as Bangladesh and the U.S. celebrate 50 years of friendship, IFR provided a great opportunity to foster and strengthen the existing relationship between our navies.”



Oakland’s participation in IFR 2022 highlights the long-lasting relationship between the U.S and Bangladesh Armed Forces, strengthened by routine participation in bilateral and multilateral events and exercises. Bangladesh Navy is a regular participant in exercises that focus on shared regional security priorities like exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT), and Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT).



IFR 2022, organized by the Bangladesh Navy, intends to promote good will, strengthen cooperation, and serve as an ideal platform for world’s navies to showcase their prowess, naval diplomacy, and cooperation in a global arena.



Attached to DESRON 7, Oakland is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the region, and to work alongside allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed destroyer squadron in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, functions as Commander, Task Force 76/3 Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements as the executing agent of Commander, Task Group CARAT.



Task Force 76/3 recently formed as a result of merging the staffs of Navy's Task Force 76, 7th Fleet, and 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo Pacific region.



