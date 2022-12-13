Training in the snow: 506th Military Police Detachment prepare throughout the year

While most units conduct holiday parties the Sunday of December drill, the soldiers from the 506th Military Police Detachment spent a cold, snowy day outside training on a variety of tasks as they prepare for their annual training this summer.



During the weekend, the unit took part in a law enforcement exercise that trained them on high risk traffic stops, active shooter scenarios, responding to a burglary, and dealing with mental health crisis situations. The tasks are part of the 506th Military Police Detachment’s overall focus during the next year.



“Our small detachment has a number of active law enforcement officers in it that we pull from,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Veenker, 506th Military Police, detachment sergeant.



Starting with the unit’s annual training last June, soldiers from the 506th Military Police have been tested on a variety of law enforcement training building confidence in their abilities. Classes and exercises were focused on elements of crime, collision investigation, search and seizures, report writing, patrol tactics, and use of force policy. The unit also took part in the Washington State Patrol’s Emergency Vehicle Operator Course training.



The training conducted this winter builds from the last annual training and gets the unit off to a good start before heading into next year’s training cycle.



“This [training] gives us a unique ability to stay up to date on tactics that may not have made it to the Army yet and lets us conduct reality inspired training throughout,” said Veenker.



Military Police protect the lives and property on Army National Guard installations by enforcing military laws and regulations. They also control traffic, prevent crime and respond to all emergencies. As the Guard’s security experts, MPs are trained in force protection, anti-terror and crime prevention functions—including many duties that mirror those of civilian officers. In event of disaster, they act alongside local law enforcement and first responders.

