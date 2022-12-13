Blue Angels Release 2024 Air Show Schedule

LAS VEGAS - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, released their 2024 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention, Dec. 13, 2022. During their 78th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 66 demonstrations at 33 locations in 2024.



The 2024 air show schedule announced is:



March

09 NAF El Centro, CA

16-17 Travis AFB, CA

23-24 NAS JRB New Orleans, LA

30-31 OFF WEEKEND



April

06-07 Maxwell AFB, AL

13-14 NAS JRB Forth Worth, TX

20-21 Cocoa Beach, FL

27-28 Vidalia, GA



May

04-05 Vero Beach, FL

11-12 MCAS Cherry Point, NC

18-19 OFF WEEKEND

22/24 USNA, Annapolis, MD

25-26 Jones Beach, NY



June

01-02 Terre Haute, IN

08-09 Chesterfield, MO

15-16 La Crosse, WI

22-23 Dayton, OH

29-30 Traverse City, MI



July

06-07 Johnson City, NY

13 Pensacola Beach, FL

20-21 OFF WEEKEND

27-28 Fargo, ND



August

03-04 Seattle, WA

10-11 Colorado Springs, CO

17-18 Chicago, IL

24-25 Wichita, KS

31 Cleveland, OH



September

01-02 Cleveland, OH

07-08 OFF WEEKEND

14-15 Owensboro, KY

21-22 NAS Oceana, VA

28-29 MCAS Miramar, CA



October

05-06 TBD

12-13 San Francisco, CA

19-20 NAS Jacksonville, FL

26-27 Houston, TX



November

02-03 NAS Pensacola, FL



Demonstration sites are selected in support of Department of Defense objectives and in the interest of the armed services, with safety as the primary consideration. Performances greatly assist in recruiting and retention goals for the military services, enhance esprit de corps among uniformed men and women, and demonstrate the professional skills and capabilities of the naval services to the American public and U.S. allies.



The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 500 million fans.



For information about individual air shows, please go to each air show's official website. For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2023 and 2024 air show schedules, please visit www.blueangels.navy.mil.

