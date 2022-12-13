Blue Angels Release 2024 Air Show Schedule

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Michael Russell 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    LAS VEGAS - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, released their 2024 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention, Dec. 13, 2022. During their 78th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 66 demonstrations at 33 locations in 2024.

    The 2024 air show schedule announced is:

    March
    09 NAF El Centro, CA
    16-17 Travis AFB, CA
    23-24 NAS JRB New Orleans, LA
    30-31 OFF WEEKEND

    April
    06-07 Maxwell AFB, AL
    13-14 NAS JRB Forth Worth, TX
    20-21 Cocoa Beach, FL
    27-28 Vidalia, GA

    May
    04-05 Vero Beach, FL
    11-12 MCAS Cherry Point, NC
    18-19 OFF WEEKEND
    22/24 USNA, Annapolis, MD
    25-26 Jones Beach, NY

    June
    01-02 Terre Haute, IN
    08-09 Chesterfield, MO
    15-16 La Crosse, WI
    22-23 Dayton, OH
    29-30 Traverse City, MI

    July
    06-07 Johnson City, NY
    13 Pensacola Beach, FL
    20-21 OFF WEEKEND
    27-28 Fargo, ND

    August
    03-04 Seattle, WA
    10-11 Colorado Springs, CO
    17-18 Chicago, IL
    24-25 Wichita, KS
    31 Cleveland, OH

    September
    01-02 Cleveland, OH
    07-08 OFF WEEKEND
    14-15 Owensboro, KY
    21-22 NAS Oceana, VA
    28-29 MCAS Miramar, CA

    October
    05-06 TBD
    12-13 San Francisco, CA
    19-20 NAS Jacksonville, FL
    26-27 Houston, TX

    November
    02-03 NAS Pensacola, FL

    Demonstration sites are selected in support of Department of Defense objectives and in the interest of the armed services, with safety as the primary consideration. Performances greatly assist in recruiting and retention goals for the military services, enhance esprit de corps among uniformed men and women, and demonstrate the professional skills and capabilities of the naval services to the American public and U.S. allies.

    The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 500 million fans.

    For information about individual air shows, please go to each air show's official website. For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2023 and 2024 air show schedules, please visit www.blueangels.navy.mil.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 12:25
    Story ID: 435082
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 117
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Blue Angels Release 2024 Air Show Schedule, by CPO Michael Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Angels
    ICAS
    2024 Air Show Schedule

