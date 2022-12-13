Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Release 2024 Air Show Schedule

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Baldock 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, released their 2024 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention, Dec. 13, 2022. During their 78th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 66 demonstrations at 33 locations in 2024. U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bobby Baldock.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    This work, Blue Angels Release 2024 Air Show Schedule, by PO1 Robert Baldock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Angels 2024

