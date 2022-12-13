Blue Angels Release 2024 Air Show Schedule

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, released their 2024 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention, Dec. 13, 2022. During their 78th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 66 demonstrations at 33 locations in 2024. U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bobby Baldock.

