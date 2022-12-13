MILITARY STAR Offering Special Savings for Space Force Birthday Dec. 20

Photo By Marisa Conner | Happy birthday to the U.S. Space Force from MILITARY STAR and The Exchange! Celebrate...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Happy birthday to the U.S. Space Force from MILITARY STAR and The Exchange! Celebrate with one-day-only discounts Dec. 20 and save 10 cents on every gallon of gas, 15% off at participating restaurants and $10 off a $25 purchase from Exchange mall vendors. #sempersupra Details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2hx. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – MILITARY STAR® is wishing the U.S. Space Force a happy birthday with special one-day-only savings for cardholders.



On Dec. 20, Guardians, Airmen, Soldiers and military shoppers can use their MILITARY STAR card to receive:



• 10 cents off every gallon of gas at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations instead of the everyday 5-cent discount.

• 15% off at participating Exchange restaurants instead of the everyday 10% discount.

• $10 off a purchase of $25 or more at Exchange mall vendors. (Coupon required. Visit the main store customer service desk to receive the coupon.)



“It’s an honor to celebrate our newest military branch,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We’re grateful to Guardians and Space Force families for their service and sacrifice to our Nation.”



Additional Space Force birthday savings can be found in stores and at ShopMyExchange.com, including 20% off select Space Force souvenirs and tactical gear. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view the weekly sales and specials.



To apply for a MILITARY STAR card, see a store associate or visit MyECP.com.



