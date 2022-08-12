Holiday stockings spread cheer to Abilene children

Photo By Senior Airman Mercedes Porter | Holiday stockings sit on a table during a Do-It-Yourself stocking event at Dyess Air...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Mercedes Porter | Holiday stockings sit on a table during a Do-It-Yourself stocking event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022. After picking out their fabric, military kids went through multiple stations as they were taught how their holiday stockings were put together before being completed. After receiving their stockings, kids were also able to pick out fabrics to create stockings for a foster child in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter) see less | View Image Page

Dyess Airmen and Abilene community members came together to create holiday Do-It-Yourself stockings for both military and local foster kids on Dec. 8, 2022.



Supplies to create the stockings were donated by local companies and community members to help aid in boosting the total amount of stockings available to be created by over 200.



“The aid I received from the local community has been instrumental in making this event happen,” said Master Sgt. Brice Gaston, 7th Component Maintenance Squadron programs flight chief. “Not only from the donations, but also due to the volunteers who gave their time.”



Military kids were given the opportunity to pick and choose which fabrics they wanted for their stocking before they were sewn together by volunteers. After receiving their stockings, kids were also able to pick out fabrics to create stockings for a foster child.



“I think this has been awesome to keep families busy, especially for deployed spouses to keep the kids focused and to bring the joy of the holidays to them that can be sometimes missed when your deployed spouse is gone,” said Erica Hammer, military spouse.



Having deployed himself, Gaston understood what it was like to feel the pain of being gone around the holidays from loved ones and wanted to help families during this holiday season by spreading some cheer with stockings. Having a foster child of his own inspired Gaston to want to give back to the local foster agency as a means of giving to the local community for their partnered efforts throughout the years for the base.



“Out of all the bases I’ve ever been, this is the only one that I’ve ever seen such a robust community partnership,” said Gaston. “My goal with this event was to help the kids and also the community, and I’m thankful for all the support I’ve gotten to make this a reality.”