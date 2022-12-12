107th Niagara Warrior moves on to Phase Two

Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Janker | Senior Airman Daniel Meade, 107th Attack Wing Public Affairs, practices editing...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Janker | Senior Airman Daniel Meade, 107th Attack Wing Public Affairs, practices editing simulated news releases and media inquiry while in MOPP gear during Niagara Warrior Phase Two, November 6, 2022, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, Niagara Falls. Phase two of Niagara Warrior focused on employment and sustainment under contested conditions, building upon the readiness exercise by the same name held earlier this year. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Janker. see less | View Image Page

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, - Roughly 80 Airmen belonging to the 107th Attack Wing engaged in Phase 2 of Niagara Warrior, November 3-6 2022 at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. Phase two focused primarily on employment and sustainment under contested conditions, and was continuation of the large-scale readiness exercise from April earlier this year.

“The unique challenges posed by a pacing competitor require us to increase the level and intensity of our training. This exercise plays a key role in ensuring the men and women of the 107th Attack Wing are Ready-Any Threat, Any Domain, Any Time.” commented 107th Wing Commander Lt Col Andrew Carlson.

“Niagara Warrior is a first attempt in ten years for the Wing to integrate all three phases of the readiness exercise construct – generate, employ and sustain,” said Lt Col Damon Antonetti, the director of the Niagara Warrior exercises.



Phase Two required Airmen from several squadrons to test their field knowledge and real-world functionality, with challenges added at random to test their adaptability and creative problem-solving capabilities under pressure.



“The exercise allowed members, especially new members, to apply their knowledge and skills in an environment they may not be used to,” said Tech. Sgt Ian Sinclair, 107 Security Forces Squadron, who acted as a squad leader and assistant flight chief. ”Conducting exercises allows squadrons to identify improvement areas and make corrections for future exercises.”

Challenges were simulated in the practice and ranged anywhere from jammed communications and stolen equipment, to chemical warfare, small arms attacks by extremists, to full-fledged assaults by opposition forces.

Sinclair continued, “Overall, I felt the exercise went well for the environment we had to work in. Wearing CBRN gear for any length of time is never fun but necessary for future readiness. Continued practice will build confidence and reinforce training for future readiness.”

“This is quite an accomplishment for a small wing with such a diverse set of missions and personnel with no recent experience planning and executing an exercise of this scope and scale”, added Antonetti. “The training required for this exercise and incorporating a mindset shift to focus on readiness will better prepare our Airmen for a potential conflict with our pacing strategic competitor.”



As “end-ex” was announced on Sunday evening, Carlson lauded the efforts of all the 107th participants: “The 107th team accomplished a robust, challenging, and threat representative scenario. We executed our tactics and functions and accomplished the mission, while learning valuable lessons along the way. I am incredibly proud with how the Airmen stepped up to the plate.”