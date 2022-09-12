U.S. Air Force officer builds trust with partner nation aircrew during Operation Christmas Drop

Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | Bundles descend from a Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Hercules assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | Bundles descend from a Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Hercules assigned to the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron, at Murilo island, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 6, 2022. JASDF loadmasters from the 401st TAS prepared and trained for the safe delivery of each bundle, with many of the bundles weighing over 300 pounds. The aircraft, call sign Santa 33, delivered 7 bundles to the state of Chuuk, Ruo and Murilo islands, Federated States of Micronesia. OCD is the longest-running Department of Defense humanitarian and disaster relief mission. Each year, the USAF partners with countries in the Pacific Air Forces area of responsibility to deliver supplies to remote islands in the South-Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Air Force organizes and trains select Air Force officers to be language-enabled, culturally aware, and operationally relevant experts. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lucas Crouch, Japan Self-Defense Force exchange officer, has worked as a special liaison between U.S. and Japanese air forces during Operation Christmas Drop, the DoD’s longest-running humanitarian airlift mission based at Andersen AFB, Guam.



As a Japanese speaker, interpreter and liaison, Crouch has been a key resource in facilitating operations during Operation Christmas Drop’s 71st iteration this year, providing a valuable connection between two participating nations.



“I am humbled to serve in this role as a link between U.S. and Japanese participants during Operation Christmas Drop,” said Crouch. “I think this event is a great opportunity to improve interoperability because even though we may speak different languages, we are using common terminology together.”



During one day of OCD operations, Crouch supported Japanese crewmembers from the JASDF’s 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron, Komaki Air Base, Japan. Crouch accompanied a C-130H Hercules crew whose aircraft lifted off from Andersen AFB and delivered humanitarian aid to island communities in the south eastern Pacific.



During the flight, Crouch was offered the privilege to fly the JASDF aircraft. Using his flying experience and cultural skills, Crouch was able to advise and mentor Japan Air Self-Defense Force pilot, 2nd Lt. Senichiro Kawakami, who was once once a student of Crouch.



“I am always comfortable flying with Lt. Col. Crouch,” said Kawakami. “This is first time I have participated in OCD, and Lt. Col. Crouch provided some of the support I needed as a new co-pilot. We have always appreciated what he provides and we are happy to have him flying with us and providing the necessary support.”



Crouch emphasizes that OCD 2022 is a great opportunity to work with the JASDF while meeting a critical mission.



“This is how Operation Christmas Drop 2022 shows interoperability between Japan and the U.S.,” said Crouch. “It’s a great mission because we are training for future humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations while being able to help people and working closely with our partners.”



Since 2018, Crouch has worked closely with Japanese aircrew as a JASDF exchange officer. This is his eighth time participating in Operation Christmas Drop. His first OCD was in 2006, when he was a brand-new co-pilot assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, the unit that continues to lead operations for Operation Christmas Drop.



Crouch is happy to be a part of OCD 2022, and says he continues to look forward to this event both based on his prior experiences participating and his current role seeing Japanese forces up close.



“OCD is not a new concept for the JASDF anymore,” said Crouch. “The Japanese can act as a force multiplier for this mission and others, and I continue to enjoy working with them, especially for missions like this.”