Exchange Helps Army Veteran Fulfill Lifelong Dream of Attending Army-Navy Game

DALLAS – It pays to shop the Army & Air Force Exchange Service—and not just for the great deals and tax-free shopping. Army Veteran Richard Clark won two tickets to the 123rd Army-Navy Game through an Exchange sweepstakes.



For the Front Royal, Va., resident, attending the Army-Navy Game has been a lifelong dream.



“This is a once-in-a-lifetime trip I’m going to be able to take,” said Clark, an Army specialist who served nearly four years before being medically discharged in 2007. “I’m thankful for the Exchange for offering this contest.”



This is the fifth year the Exchange is a participating partner of the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA and will have a presence at the annual matchup, taking place on Dec. 10 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Fans can stop by the Department of Defense retailer’s tent in the fan fest to pick up swag, including stadium-approved clear bags.



“I’m most looking forward to the camaraderie with fellow Veterans,” said Clark, who often stops by the PX when visiting his son, a Soldier assigned to Fort Meade. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere, with respect from both sides, from players and fans, for all who serve and are going to serve.”



Though Clark will be cheering “Go Army! Beat Navy” on Saturday, his guest will be rooting for the other side—not surprising for a Navy Veteran. The two friends have an annual tradition of watching the game together on TV and get to continue that tradition live this year.



“It is an honor for the Exchange to help two heroes attend this storied game,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, USMA Class of 1973. “Whether supporting the future leaders on the field or the Veterans cheering in the stands, the Exchange is there to serve all who serve, have served and will serve.”



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



