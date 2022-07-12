Donor Breast Milk Program launches at Naval Hospital Jacksonville

Photo By Deidre Smith | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 5, 2022) - Rachel Hinckley, Lactation Consultant at Naval...... read more read more Photo By Deidre Smith | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 5, 2022) - Rachel Hinckley, Lactation Consultant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, logs out donor breast milk for a patient. The donor milk program ensures a safe, steady supply of pasteurized human milk for infants being treated at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). see less | View Image Page

A Breast Milk donation program is at full, operational capacity at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, according to Capt. Carl Goforth, chief nursing officer. The Mother Infant Unit is purchasing from Mothers Milk Bank of Colorado and has been provided for at least three local infants.



This is a huge benefit to our more fragile babies and gives every qualified baby access to the most natural and complete nutrition," said Rachel Hinckley, Naval Hospital Jacksonville lactation consultant.



The program ensures a safe, steady supply of pasteurized human milk for infants being treated at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. Donors are rigorously screened by the milk bank and the milk is available for those in need due to medical issues.



"Needs vary from low blood sugar, weight loss or other issues," said Hinckley. "These donations can potentially prevent admission to the nursery or readmission to the hospital."



By offering donor breast milk it maintains exclusive breastmilk feeding to protect the immune system and give newborns the best start in life. According to Hinckley, more than 500 babies have been born at the hospital in 2022.



To find out more about the donor milk program, contact Naval Hospital Jacksonville Lactation Consultant Rachel Hinckley at 904-250-6374.



Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville deliver health care and readiness. NH Jacksonville and its five branch health clinics serve 175,000 active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members, including 57,000 patients enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville and its five units support warfighters' medical readiness to deploy and clinicians' readiness to save lives. To learn more, visit: https://jacksonville.tricare.mil.