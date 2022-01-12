Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison welcomes new Religious Affairs Specialist

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.01.2022

    Story by Stefanie Mosley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    As summer came to an end, garrison Chaplain (Lt. Col.) John Hubbs welcomed Sgt. 1st Class Johana Mendieta to the chapel staff as the new noncommissioned officer in charge.

    Hubbs described Mendieta as someone who is motivated to promote a sense of team among the office and believes in developing four enlisted religious support assistants. He thinks having a “solid enlisted leader” in the mix will help solidify the chapel’s relationships with other organizations in the community.

    Mendieta, a single mom of three, is busy in and out of the office, but while she wears the uniform, she oversees the logistics of the RSO’s facilities, coordinates which missions each team member will be supporting that week, and balances the organizations and chapel groups that use the RSO, all while maintaining routine tasks and appointments.

    Having a background of three military occupational specialties before becoming a Religious Affairs Specialist has played a factor in developing the mentality and skills that she needs to be a great in her field.

    She originally enlisted as an Administrative Support Specialist, but during her 18 years in the Army, she switched to Human Resources, then transitioned to become a Petroleum Specialist, but later found balance in Religious Affairs, giving her the opportunity to experience the administrative field while also working with service members who have different military backgrounds.

    Adapting to a new place, new people, and a new job every three years can be challenging, but that’s what makes the Army so great, said Mendieta.

    Since arriving in Italy, things have been busy, but she has taken the time to learn her job and her team’s personalities and can finish tasks with ease. She believes that having, as she describes them, an “understanding” Chaplain Hubbs, a “smooth” Chaplain Heneise, and “a live outloud” Chaplain McDermitt, and religious affairs specialists who are all experts in their crafts, is what makes working at the chapel so great.

    “This RSO is so unique,” said Mendieta. “I feel truly lucky to work with and just be around them.”

