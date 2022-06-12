JBLE Family Advocacy Program supports all

Photo By Senior Airman Chloe Shanes | An informational table with different resources for domestic violence survivors is...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Chloe Shanes | An informational table with different resources for domestic violence survivors is displayed in the Sexual Assault and Prevention office at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 1, 2022. The JBLE SAPR Program actively commits to the safety and well-being of all Airmen and their families, through safety planning, advocacy and crisis support for victims of domestic/intimate partner abuse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Though Domestic Violence Awareness Month has come and gone, the topic of domestic abuse does not stay within the confines of a singular month. In October 1987, DVAM was first observed as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on related issues while also raising awareness. The Family Advocacy Program (FAP) at Joint Base Langley-Eustis has many resources for survivors to seek assistance for their specific needs; one resource is the domestic abuse victim advocate (DAVA).



“We deal with intimate partner violence, so that could be dating, used to date, married, divorced or sharing a child together,” said Jasmine Reeves, JBLE DAVA. “When an incident happens, we’re notified and reach out to the survivor to offer our services. As DAVAs, we strictly offer support to the survivors; anything they may need, we’re here to help.”



Effective August 2022, JBLE hosts the Integrated Prevention and Response Center which is meant for service members and their families who have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence, sexual harassment, stalking, or cyber harassment. Those affected may now access multiple helping and response agencies in one location, making it more accessible to receive

individualized care.



“The IPRC focuses on providing the same level of care and meaningful support, now in a convenient, centralized location with enhanced survivor-centered services to support the healing and recovery process of Airmen and Soldiers," said Scottie Hampton, JBLE SARC. “Anyone who gives us the opportunity to help, we will warmly connect them to the services they need, regardless of branch of service or status.”



One of main focuses of the FAP, a Defense Department program, is to promote the safety and well-being of service members and their families, through safety planning, advocacy and crisis support for victims of domestic/intimate partner abuse.



“Domestic violence affects everyone,” said Pamela Adams, JBLE Violence Prevention Integrator. “Usually, we just think about the two people in the relationship, but there could be children involved. It could affect coworkers, friends and close relatives as well.



Because of this, we can no longer use the excuse ‘That’s not my relationship, it’s none of my business.’ It is everyone’s business to keep our loved ones safe at all times.”



The FAP also provides clinical treatments for victims, abusers and all affected family members, as deemed appropriate. While teaching awareness is an important role of the FAP team, their top priority is to provide a one-stop place for survivors who seek answers, resources, and support from a community of people dedicated to help in reporting and recovery.



From seeking a no-contact order to needing moral support in a courtroom, and everything in between, building the right care and action plan for survivors is unique aspect of the work that DAVAs do.



“The first thing that we as advocates do is to let the survivors know that we’re here for them,” said Reeves. “We offer our help in any way, and if they accept, then we come up with the best plan for them to safely move forward.”



Keeping Airmen, Soldiers and their families safe is the number one priority. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or intimate violence, please contact the JBLE 24/7 Sexual Assault and Prevention Hotline at 757-764-7272. The IPRC is located on Langley at 120 Burrell Loop Rd, Bldg. 68, and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more

information, visit https://www.jble.af.mil/LangleySAPR/.