Surface Combat Systems Training Command Names Military Senior Instructor of the Year

Courtesy Photo | 221121-N-N0443-3002 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2022) Official portrait of Chief Electronics...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 221121-N-N0443-3002 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2022) Official portrait of Chief Electronics Technician Troy Sumaya, Surface Combat Systems Training Command’s 2022 Military Senior Instructor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

DAHLGREN, Va. – Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) recently announced their 2022 Military Senior Instructor of the Year (SIOY).



SCSTC selected Chief Electronics Technician Troy Sumaya, a Fresno, California native, who is assigned to SCSTC Detachment Southwest.



“It feels surreal to be selected,” said Sumaya. “I never expected to be recognized for my work because at the end of the day, my job is to provide relevant training to the fleet. “Managing and training the curriculum for my courses throughout the domain is not a one-person show and I could not have been successful without the support of my Sailors and the trust from SCSTC leadership.”



As the SCSTC SIOY, Sumaya will now join other Sailors within the MyNavy HR Force Development as a candidate for the Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) 2022 Military Instructors of the Year (MIOY) competition.



“Throughout the domain, we have a remarkable number of Sailors deserving of this nomination and title,” said SCSTC’s Command Master Chief Steven Cosgrove. “Chief Sumaya was nominated due to the exceptional training and mentorship he provides to his Sailors. We are tremendously proud of Chief Sumaya’s accomplishments, and to have him represent SCSTC.”



Sumaya, who has been teaching the Navigation Systems Self-Assessment and Groom Training at SCSTC Det Southwest since 2020, enjoys the opportunity to continue to refine his subject matter expertise, and continuously develop his ability to train both Officer and Enlisted personnel.



“Providing Sailors with the skills and knowledge they need to perform their duties is immeasurable,” he explained. “The role of the Instructor plays a huge part in the development of future leaders. I’ve attended countless courses of instruction during my time in the Navy, and without the Instructors’ knowledge and guidance, I would not be in the position that I am in today. The role of the Instructor is vital to the development of technical and institutional expertise, both of which are necessary to be an effective leader.”



SCSTC Det Southwest’s Senior Enlisted Leader Master Chief Lee Rysdam says Sumaya always sets the highest standard for his students.



“We are confident that when students graduate from one of Chief Sumaya’s courses, they are well-prepared to fight and win,” he explained. “With his hard work, dedication and professionalism, Chief Sumaya is shaping the next generation of Combat Systems Warfighters.”



Sumaya knew as a young teenager that he wanted to be part of the Navy and joined in July 2007.



“By the time I was a freshman in high school, I had already decided that I wanted to be an electronics technician,” shared Sumaya. “Although I originally intended to separate after my first enlistment, now I would like to retire one day as a Master Chief Electronics Technician.”



Sumaya detaches from SCSTC Det Southwest in July 2023 and reports to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Bougainville (LHA 8) in Norfolk, Virginia. His past sea duty assignments include USS Makin Island (LHD 8), USS Portland (LPD 27), and USS Decatur (DDG 73).



“I love being an instructor but I am looking forward to returning to the fleet,” he said. “I hope to continue shaping the future of the Navy at sea.”



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). NETC, led by Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “street to fleet'' focus, NETC recruits, trains and delivers those who serve the nation by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters.



SCSTC is a training organization of over 6,500 staff and students across 12 global locations and implements culture of excellence and warrior toughness by building a Surface Warrior mindset to complement the technical and tactical skillsets of building the kill chain and closing the fire control loop. SCSTC delivers system and platform specific combat systems training to a growing surface Navy. SCSTC delivers training to over 35,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 22 partner nations annually. Our overall mission is to train the fleet so that our Navy can fight and win!



For information about Surface Combat Systems Training Command, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/SCSTC



Visit SCSTC on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Surface-Combat-Systems-Training-Command-1480366868885239