Exchange to Honor Actor, Producer Mark Wahlberg with Quality-of-Life Force Multiplier Award

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will honor actor and producer Mark Wahlberg with the second annual Quality-of-Life Force Multiplier Award on Dec. 10 during an on-field presentation at the 123rd Army-Navy Game.



“Mark is always generous with his time, going above and beyond to boost morale for troops and their families,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, USMA Class of 1973. “Since 2018, Mark has been an active supporter of the Army-Navy Game. The Exchange is honored to thank him for his steadfast support of America’s heroes.”



Wahlberg, the son of a Korean War Army Veteran, is a staunch advocate for all who serve and have served. Five years ago, the Exchange enlisted Wahlberg’s support in letting Veterans know about their lifelong shopping benefit at ShopMyExchange.com. The benefit, championed by Shull and the Exchange, launched on Veterans Day 2017, giving all who served with honor tax-free shopping online and military-exclusive pricing for life. Wahlberg gave star power to the initiative, becoming a vital part of the Exchange’s awareness campaign.



The Exchange’s Quality-of-Life Force Multiplier Award honors those have made significant contributions to Warfighters and their families.



The Exchange, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, has been a participating partner of the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA since 2018.



