Army Oil Analysis Program lab hosts 405th AFSB leaders for capabilities brief, tour of facilities

Photo By Cameron Porter | Army Col. Crystal Hills, the commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade,...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Army Col. Crystal Hills, the commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, addresses employees at the 405th AFSB’s Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe at the Kaiserslautern Army Depot, Dec. 5. The mission of the 405th AFSB’s AOAP lab is to provide and execute AOAP for U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command by supporting warfighters with the most technological advanced diagnostic tools capable of worldwide mobilization for detecting impending failures in oil wetted components before catastrophic failures occur. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Guido Fermin) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLSLAUTERN, Germany – Key leadership from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade toured the Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe at the Kaiserslautern Army Depot Dec. 5 to gain a better understanding of the AOAP lab’s mission, organizational structure, challenges and relationship with the brigade.



Doctor Davoud Tehranfar, the AOAP lab chief, briefed Col. Crystal Hills, Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine and other key brigade leadership at the site, while lab techs demonstrated how oils and lubricants are sampled and tested.



“It was very good and very important that the new command team at the 405th AFSB took the time to visit the AOAP Lab Europe in order to receive firsthand information about our mission, what we do, and how we help the units here in theater,” said Tehranfar.



The AOAP lab is assigned to the 405th AFSB and one of less than a dozen AOAP labs in the world. It is part of a Department of Defense-wide effort to predict equipment component failures and lubricant conditions by testing oil samples from different types of equipment such as vehicles, generators and aircraft. Through application of laboratory non-destructive analytical techniques – flight safety is improved, equipment readiness is enhanced and resources can be conserved.



The mission of the 405th AFSB’s AOAP lab is to provide and execute AOAP for U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command by supporting warfighters with the most technological advanced diagnostic tools capable of worldwide mobilization for detecting impending failures in oil wetted components before catastrophic failures occur.



Enrollment in AOAP is mandatory for many Army aircraft frames and all combat vehicles, watercraft and locomotives. But it is quick work to draw an AOAP sample for testing, said Tehranfar. The brief investment of time and effort can help save equipment, hours of maintenance downtime, and potentially save lives.



AOAP offers detailed monitor training that covers all steps, from taking samples to correctly completing and submitting forms. To request training or get answers to questions, call the AOAP lab customer service line at DSN 314-483-7980/7984, or email usarmy.rheinland-pfalz.405-afsb.list.aoap-customer-service@army.mil. For more information on AOAP, go to www.afsbeurope.army.mil/AOAP.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging the U.S. Army Materiel Command materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.