2022 Year in Review: U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

The pandemic and other events that marked the end of 2021 rolled into 2022 but the garrison remained rolled on being a People First ‘Ready Garrison’ as the year progressed.



January kicked off with meeting a major goal: The much anticipated smart metering program where nearly 700 utility meters were installed throughout the garrison started producing targeted data making the garrison’s energy savings efforts more efficient. Those smart meters proved crucial in the coming months.



In February, NATO’s Eastern Flank – including garrison sites in Romania and Bulgaria, became critical hotspots as the crisis in Ukraine unfolded. Employees from across the garrison deployed to Army Support Activity-Black Sea in support of allied partners. ASA-BS’s Anti-Terrorism/Force protection team showcased “Ready Garrison” capabilities when they successfully completed a tabletop exercise with partners from Belgium, France, Romania and the United Kingdom. The exercise also formally activated the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Installation Operations Center.



While support was being poured into Romania and Bulgaria, the garrison, particularly its Headquarters and Headquarters Company excelled at hosting Installation Management Command – Europe’s Best Warrior Competition. Twelve Soldiers from around IMCOM-E gathered in Baumholder for four days to test themselves physically and mentally while competing amongst IMCOM-E’s best at all aspects of soldiering.



July proved to be a busy month as it kicked off with a much-anticipated celebration of Americans in Baumholder. Because of the pandemic, the official 70th Anniversary was quietly recognized in December 2022 but after 70 years what’s a few more months to give such a milestone the recognition and celebration it deserved. Regardless when the celebration hit, the garrison remains committed to our valuable German-American partnerships and only strengthen as the years go on.



About three weeks later, the garrison welcomed a new commander. With a pass of the official colors, Col. Reid E. Furman and his family became the latest members of garrison family.



Fall welcomed another new first for the garrison. In an effort to recruit the next generation of local nationals, the garrison launched its apprentice program. Six students from the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder communities started working in various trades and administrative positions.



For the first time in years, the garrison’s and the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus was able to properly host its largest community relations event, the German- American Friendship Concert. About 500 attended the annual event that is held on the German reunification holiday.



Host nation relations didn’t end there. Throughout the year, garrison leadership in the Baumholder and Kaiserslautern Military communities paid their respects at several key German memorial holidays. Leadership paid respect at National Day of Mourning wreath laying ceremonies, the Chinook crash at Mannheim airport and a visit to the American Kindergraves in Kaiserslautern.



As the calendar rolls into the New Year, and 2023 rolls in, the garrison will continue to take care of the Army’s greatest asset – its people.

