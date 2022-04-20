Exercise showcases multinational effort to bolster ‘Ready Garrison’ security in Europe

Photo By Jason Tudor | Military and civilian security leaders from U.S., Belgian, French, Romanian, and U.K....... read more read more Photo By Jason Tudor | Military and civilian security leaders from U.S., Belgian, French, Romanian, and U.K. military contingents gather April 16 for a tabletop exercise conducted by the Army Support Activity-Black Sea Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection team. The day-long event drew together U.S., Belgian, French, Romanian, and U.K. partners to walk through a scenario that practiced the cooperation and support each provides in a given situation. ASA-Black Sea is assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, which also oversees the Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria. see less | View Image Page

Force protection and joint interoperability took center stage April 16 during a tabletop exercise conducted by the Army Support Activity-Black Sea Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection team. The day-long event drew together U.S., Belgian, French, Romanian, and U.K. partners to walk through a scenario that practiced the cooperation and support each provides in a given situation.



The exercise also saw the formal activation of the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania Installation Operations Center, which allows for round-the-clock security efforts staffed by a multinational team. Force and Health Protection are key priorities item for ASA-Black Sea, a site aligned under U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, that include anti-terrorism measures, law enforcement, and other large-scale emergencies.



“As ASA-Black Sea continues to move its force protection forward, we continue to work closely with our multinational partners and U.S. teams to ensure our readiness is a strength we can all count on in the event of an emergent event,” said John P. Smith III, chief of the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security at MK Air Base. “We will continue to refine and hone our skills.”