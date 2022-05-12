Military Shoppers Can Be Twice as Merry with MILITARY STAR Double Points Dec. 11 and 12

DALLAS – MILITARY STAR® is making holiday shopping twice as nice for the military community with double points on Dec. 11 and 12.



Cardholders will earn four points per $1 instead of the standard two points. Every time cardholders earn 2,000 points, they automatically receive a $20 digital rewards card.



“While military shoppers are buying gifts for their family and friends, they can receive a gift for themselves with MILITARY STAR double points,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “This special offer lets cardholders earn their next $20 digital rewards card even faster.”



Shoppers will receive the double rewards points on MILITARY STAR purchases made everywhere the card is accepted, including all military exchanges and commissaries, ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com, ShopCGX.com and Exchange mall vendors. Rewards exclude the Military Clothing line of credit.



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:



• 10% discount on all first-day purchases for new cardholders.

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• The lowest flat-rate APR among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



