Garrison command team takes on fire

Photo By Jordyn McCulley | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Sean Brown, garrison commander, uses the "jaws-of-life" to open a crushed vehicle door Nov. 15, 2022, at the Fort Carson Fire Department Training Area. The garrison command team received a condensed version of firefighting basics training to have a better idea of firefighters' day-to-day life and equipment and personnel needs. (Photo by Jordyn McCulley)

FORT CARSON, Colo.— The Fort Carson Garrison command team traded in their Army uniforms for fire department uniforms Nov. 15, 2022, at the Fort Carson Fire Training area.





In a condensed firefighting course, Col. Sean Brown, garrison commander, learned the basics of what a Fort Carson Firefighter does on a day-to-day basis.





“We learned how to deploy a hose, enter a building, put out a fire and how to open a vehicle and extract victims from a car wreck,” said Brown.





The command team also learned how to properly suit up to fight fires. How to turn on and off the oxygen they use when inside of a burning building, as well as the order of how to get suited up in the fire-retardant gear.





Although the garrison commander was able to live out his firefighting dream, there was a more important reason for this training.





“As the garrison commander, Directorate of Emergency Services falls under me and it’s important for me to understand what they go through in the execution of their job,” said Brown. “Today was about me gaining a little bit of context for what our firefighters go through to train and be able to perform on a regular basis.”





To provide the training, Capt. Daniel Byes, Fort Carson Fire Department, led the training.





“If we go to them about budget requests or staffing requests, they have an idea of who we are and what we do,” said Byes. “There is a reason why we need a certain amount of people on a hose line and with this training they understand how many people it takes.”





Fort Carson Fire Department’s main mission is customer service for Fort Carson and, to an extent, the surrounding area of Fort Carson. Having an advocate on their side in command is important to be able to complete their daily mission.





“The better I can explain what they need, the better I can advocate for their needs as the garrison commander,” said Brown.