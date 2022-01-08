DLA Energy Americas celebrates North Pole DFSP ribbon cutting

Americas’ last frontier celebrated the operation of its newest Defense Fuel Supply Point at the North Pole, Alaska, with a ribbon cutting July 26.



“DFSP North Pole is indispensable in helping DLA Energy deliver fuel and accomplish its mission, every day,” said keynote speaker Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americas Commander Army Col. Josiel Carrasquillo. “We are proud to be serving our warfighters and federal civilian agencies across Alaska.”



DLA Energy Americas North, based in Anchorage, Alaska, is one of three supply chain regions operating under DLA Energy Americas and the U.S. military’s trusted partner across the artic America frontier. They operate eight DFSPs including Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, and Fort Wainwright. They advise four military combatant commands, U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Transportation Command, U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and procure $207 million in fuel contracts annually.



“It’s more than fueling aircraft, its supplying heat and power to remote locations with Alaska’s vast coal resources,” said DLA Energy Americas North Commander Air Force Maj. Barton Land. “We supply 101 million gallons of fuel and 385,000 tons of coal delivered to the Artic Warrior. Providing a variety of quality fuel solutions is at the heart of everything we do. This involves the coordination of many moving parts in an increasing complex security environment.”



The crude oil originates at the North Slope and travels 800 miles through the Trans-Alaska Pipeline to multiple refineries. Ships, barges, rail, and trucks carry the fuels to their destinations. Weather, natural disasters and geographical roadblocks challenge the mission every day.



“Alaska is blessed with amazing beauty, rugged weather, seasonal extremes and remote sites,” said DLA Energy Quality Assurance Representative Lanny Collums. “In winter, we go with almost 24 hours of darkness.”



The North Pole facility was completed five months ahead of schedule in February 2022 despite the dark Alaska winter days and COVID concerns. The new DFSP is strategically located to provide support to Eielson with direct pipeline support and has the capability to support Fort Wainwright and Fort Greely by truck if required. Operated by four employees, the facility can handle 21 million gallons with receipt and distribution capability of pipeline, truck, and rail.



The construction of a contractor-owned, contractor-operated fuel storage facility was chosen as the best option to move forward to address the fuel storage deficiency, Land said.



In her remarks, Carrasquillo thanked Land and his team for their great work providing quality fuel solutions to the Warfighters of the North.



“We are the bulk petroleum logistics fuel experts,” Carrasquillo said. “To the DLA Energy Americas North Team, I leave you with this charge; to keep up your phenomenal work and to always remember the ’why’ of what we do: to serve the Warfighter and our Nation.”



DLA’s support to the Warfighter is job one and its core strategic priority. We provide the right support in the right places at the right times and sustain warfighting readiness to meet today’s requirements and prepare for the future fight.

