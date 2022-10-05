EPoS is Here: DLA Energy’s new front-line customer and business partner-facing system

The new Defense Logistics Agency Energy Electronic Point of Sale system is a state-of-the-art technology integrated into DLA business systems. EPoS replaces the existing Automated Fuel Service Station system used at more than 600 Defense Fuel Support Points since the late 90’s with a more secure automated system that reduces paper documents and rework of transactions while enhancing the agency’s ability to respond to auditors in a timely manner.



EPoS was deployed to Fort Belvoir and Davison Army Airfield, Virginia, in January 2022 for initial field testing to assess the application functionality in an operational environment. Further testing is being conducted at 13 additional locations across the United States from April through July 2022, with a plan for worldwide deployment in July 2022. The completion targeted for EPoS is fiscal year 2025.



“EPoS is DLA Energy’s front-line customer and business partner-facing system,” said Defense Logistics Agency Energy Commander Air Force Brig. Gen. Jimmy Canlas. “This rollout is a significant contribution to the DLA Director’s objective 3.3, update customer service. It makes doing business with DLA much more streamlined for these customers.”



The system allows for the real time validation of customer purchase media, consisting of DLA issued Fuel Cards, and Quick Response codes prior to the custody transfer of products and will electronically capture information about the seller and purchaser.



The mobile and fixed devices can operate with or without a connection to the enterprise allowing for deployment to any location in the world. It will be used in bulk storage facilities, airfields, tactical forward deployment locations and at unmanned DLA-owned fuel service stations to capture receipts and sales using satellite and cellular data connectivity.



DLA Information Operations is the acquisition agent managing contracts that deliver information and operational technology capabilities. DLA Energy is the requirements owner and stakeholder partner.



“EPOS go-live is an exciting step forward in realizing the DLA transformation vision,” said Senior Executive Service Adarryl Roberts from DLA Information Operations Program Executive Office. “The technology significantly improves retail-level transactional data capture at hundreds of DLA Energy retail fuel depots/Defense Fuel Support Points, providing real-time data capture and enhancing the integrity of data flow.”



The need for electronic recordkeeping had been previously identified during an audit of DLA Energy.



“We were driven by a set of challenges that we were trying to overcome,” said Tim Murphy, DLA Energy Policy and System Sustainment Division Chief. “We are in a pay and chase mode. Our analysts spend a lot of time chasing down payments for fuel. We couldn’t find any solutions in the commercial sector, so we turned to J6 [DLA Information Operations] and our team for answers.”



One of the challenges in developing an offline capability is to provide for that redundancy if power is interrupted, said Murphy.



“Inflight aerial refueling ability to transmit data instead of issuing paper receipts is a good example of this,” Murphy said.



The mobile and fixed facility devices can operate anywhere around the world with or without a network connection to the DoD Enterprise. This advanced capability allows for deployment to any location in the world. The decrease in manpower and infrastructure offering potentially immense savings to DLA, said Murphy.



“Once a user is authenticated, it will provide the specific grades of fuel they are authorized,” Murphy said. “The system will also allow end users to capture electronic evidentiary matter and perform real time validations for sales, credits, shipments, receipts, and bulk storage fuel movement operations.”



The real-time validation will reduce the manual workload required by DFSP’s to correct erroneous transactions and provides an enterprise repository for management all source media without needing physical access to the purchase media issued to DLA customers, Murphy said.



“EPoS reduces the need to rework transactions and store paper documents,” he added. “This will create fewer errors and less rework. It will also help with audits by expediting audit requests for evidential matter. DLA Energy and its customers can now look forward to a fuel transaction processing system that is modern, secure, and auditable.”



Learn more about EPoS on the DLA Energy webpage: https://www.dla.mil/Energy/Business/Electronic-Sales/

