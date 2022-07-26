219th Security Forces Squadron trains at Camp Ripley

U.S. Air Force 219th Security Forces members of the North Dakota Air National Guard held annual force on force training at Camp Ripley Minnesota military operations on urban terrain (MOUT) village held on July 25 through July 29, 2022. This training was held to fulfill annual training needs, prepare airman for deployment and build leadership skills under pressure.

Members of the 219th performed firing exercises on the Mk 19 Grenade launcher (pronounced Mark 19) an American 40mm belt-fed automatic grenade launcher, as part of their stationary and mobile turret training for their standard qualification course. This standard training course gives members familiarization allowing them to practice operating the weapon on the ground and from a turret while moving.

“It’s a familiarization component so that members do not have to go into real world situations blind, never having any practice,” said Tech Sgt. Seth Allen, of the 219th SFS. Training our airmen is key to preparing them for real world experience and maintaining the ready airman concept. Military members need to be trained in vast situations to help them build skills for training and real-world experiences they may encounter. The standard qualify course builds the member’s skill in maintaining security needed at every base.

“It gives us a good force multiplier to maintain the security of those nuclear weapons. And when we go overseas, it prepares us for base defense,” said Tech Sgt. Seth Allen of the 219th SFS. Maintaining security of nuclear weapons is a huge responsibility and requires well trained members. Force on force gives members the training they need while building the member’s readiness for their career field.

