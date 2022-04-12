Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    960th CW command chief retires

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Story by Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Chief Master Sgt. Billie Baber, 960th Cyberspace Wing command chief, retired here after 26 years of military service Nov. 4th.

    The 960th CW Commander, Col. Richard Erredge, presided over the retirement ceremony, which included speeches, momentos of appreciation, awards and farewells.

    Baber’s family and friends were in attendance, along with Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 960th CW and other units.

