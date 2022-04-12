960th CW command chief retires

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Chief Master Sgt. Billie Baber, 960th Cyberspace Wing command chief, retired here after 26 years of military service Nov. 4th.



The 960th CW Commander, Col. Richard Erredge, presided over the retirement ceremony, which included speeches, momentos of appreciation, awards and farewells.



Baber’s family and friends were in attendance, along with Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 960th CW and other units.

Date Taken: 12.04.2022