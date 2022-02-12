Americans and Italians build rapport through on-post summits

U.S. Army Garrison Italy hosted two dozen Italian mayors and officials at Caserma Ederle, a semi-annual event that builds on the existing relationships between Americans and Italians.

During the Dec. 1 meeting, Col. Matthew Gomlak, U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s commander and Col. Michele Amendolagine, the Italian Base Commander, shared information with the Italian leaders about the current Army Family Housing project that will provide hundreds of homes at the garrison’s Villaggio housing area. Gomlak, who learned Italian during this assignment, spoke mostly in Italian during the summit to connect more closely with the government officials.

“We organized this event as a symbol of how we’re trying to bring everybody together and align unit commanders with specific municipalities to build closer connections,” Gomlak said.

They also discussed ongoing energy and utility saving topics that affect both Americans and Italians. This particular summit focused on a new Community Alliance Program, where military units throughout the garrison team up with towns in the area surrounding Caserma Ederle and Caserma Del Din.

Among the Italian guests was Councilman Pier Luigi Zarantonello from Gazzo, who attended the semi-annual summit for the first time.

“It’s very important to speak with the American people so that we can grow a new relationship between Americans and Italians,” Zarantonello said.

Gazzo is a municipality of just over 4,000 and about 20 minutes west of Caserma Ederle. Under the CAP, they are partnered with the Dental Clinic at U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza.

“We’ve got a lot of ideas for our partnership and we feel that we got the best pick of the towns,” said Col. Kevin Parker, the dental clinic’s commander. “We’re already working on developing closer ties with our partner town.”

Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, Commanding General of Southern European Task Force, Africa, also spoke on the importance of partnerships.

“I think that the relationship that we enjoy together is what makes living here so special, and makes it feel like our home,” Wasmund said.

Military commanders and representatives from SETAF-AF, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza, 509th Signal Battalion and 414th Contracting Support Brigade also took part.

At Camp Darby, near Pisa, the garrison held a similar event on Dec. 2. There, 14 government representatives from eight nearby towns attended to connect with their military partners. Both events culminated with the mayors and councilors taking part in the garrison’s tree lighting ceremonies alongside their American partners.

