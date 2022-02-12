Gap Launching ‘For the Family’ at Select Army & Air Force Exchange Stores, ShopMyExchange.com

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s shopping benefit continues to transform with the addition of Gap clothing at ShopMyExchange.com and select PXs and BXs worldwide.



Starting Dec. 2, Exchange shoppers can score Gap clothing for men, women and children at 20% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, tax-free, at ShopMyExchange.com. The lifestyle brand offers clothing with modern style and great quality for the family. Gap’s men’s and women’s clothing will be available in-store at 15 PXs and BXs worldwide, as well, and three of the locations will also offer children’s clothing.



“The addition of another trusted, high-quality brand at the Exchange demonstrates our continued commitment to improving the shopping benefit for Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “We continue to transform the shopping experience with an expanded variety of options available to military shoppers, always tax-free and at exclusive prices.”



Service-connected disabled Veterans, and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians can shop the Gap collection in select Exchange stores. Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their Exchange eligibility can shop the assortment at ShopMyExchange.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



About GAP



Gap is an authority on modern American style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and khakis made through Washwell, Gap’s water saving program that uses at least 20% less water compared to conventional garment-wash methods. Gap is a lifestyle brand that includes adult apparel and accessories, Gap Teen, Gap Kids, babyGap, Gap Maternity, Gap Body, GapFit and Gap Home collections. The brand connects with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally, and also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively designed collections for Gap Outlet and GapFactory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand for leading global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) which includes Old Navy, Gap, Athleta and Banana Republic brands. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.



