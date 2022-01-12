Denver Native Advances to the Pay Grade of First Class Petty Officer

Photo By Edward Jones | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Nov. 23, 2022) A rise in rank is an honor...... read more read more Photo By Edward Jones | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Nov. 23, 2022) A rise in rank is an honor and means a lot to service members who tirelessly perform their duties daily to protect and defend. In recognition of his Naval dedication, Electrician’s Mate Nuclear Petty Officer Second Class Andrew W. Pluss received authorization to assume the title of and wear the uniform of First-Class Petty Officer. Pluss was pinned by his wife, Marisol Rosado in the presence of command members of the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Nov. 23, 2022) A rise in rank is an honor and means a lot to service members who tirelessly perform their duties daily to protect and defend. In recognition of his Naval dedication, Electrician’s Mate Nuclear Petty Officer Second Class Andrew W. Pluss received authorization to assume the title of and wear the uniform of First-Class Petty Officer. Pluss was pinned by his wife, Marisol Rosado in the presence of command members of the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio.





NTAG San Antonio's Commanding Officer, CDR Stephanie Simoni, accompanied by Command Master Chief, CMDCM Samuel Bernal, welcomed and presented the Sailor with the well-deserved honor.





Pluss, who graduated from the Denver Academy, and joined the Navy in 2011, dedicated the achievement to his late friend and shipmate, Brandon Dewey. Additionally, Pluss thanked the Command for the recognition along with those who have mentored and supported his Naval Career.





Nearing the end of the ceremony, Pluss reflected on his Naval career and life. “The Navy has shown me a great interest in nuclear power and electrical systems,” sail Pluss. “If I could go back in time, I would encourage myself to not give up and to keep learning because it would brighten my future.”





NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



#americasnavy #247years #ForgedByTheSea #NavyBirthday #KnowYourMil #takingcareofourown #navyrecruiting #navyoutreachanddiversity #militarycityusa #BuildYourFuture #StartNow #TakeControl #NTAGSA #NewBeginnings #Forging #changinglives #stayready #worldsgreatestnavy #DEP #Seetheworld #Leadership #NTAGSwag #openingdoors #ExploretheNewYou #KnowYourWorth #Achievement #honor