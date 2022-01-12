New Land Component Commander Assumes Leadership

COMMAND



WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S Army Col. Leland Blanchard assumes command of the District of Columbia Army National Guard, Land Component Command, Nov. 1, 2022.



Blanchard takes over as commander from Brig. Gen. Robert K. Ryan, who retired, Sept. 15.



Blanchard, a native of Englewood, Florida, most recently served as Operations Director, National Guard Bureau Arlington, Virginia.



Blanchard graduated from East Tennessee State University with a bachelor's degree in history in 1995. After graduating college, Blanchard enlisted in the Army, where he advanced in the enlisted ranks, later commissioning as a 1st Lt. infantry officer through the Officer Candidate Program in Fort Benning, Georgia.



Throughout his career, Blanchard has successfully stood out as a transformational leader, encouraging leaders to foster an environment of competence, mentorship, and trust.



“I believe there is tremendous personal growth that comes when you learn how to motivate people,” said Blanchard. “I've said my whole life. I want the hard jobs. I want the tough jobs. I want the jobs that are meaningful and have the ability to impact people and organizations.”



Blanchard brings a wealth of knowledge and a wide variety of military experience along with him and holds Master’s Degrees in National Security & Strategic Studies, Business Administration and Management, and Military Arts & Sciences.



“Every member of the District of Columbia Army National Guard, regardless of civilian or soldier, deserves our best,” said Blanchard.



As land component commander, Blanchard assumes the command-and-control responsibilities for the eight major subordinate commands in the District of Columbia Army National Guard. In times of need, Blanchard will serve as the Joint Task Force Commander for district emergencies and will also serve as the Dual Commander should Title 32 forces be requested to support the District of Columbia.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2022 Date Posted: 12.01.2022 12:07 Story ID: 434283 Location: WASHINGTON , DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Land Component Commander Assumes Leadership, by SPC Chevonne Blackman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.