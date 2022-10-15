Marines on the Waterfront: Surf's Up

Photo By Cpl. Hannah Adams | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Preston Foley, a warehouse clerk for Fleet Marine Force,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Hannah Adams | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Preston Foley, a warehouse clerk for Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, Headquarters and Service Battalion, competes in the 2022 Neptune Surfing Classic in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2022. For the first time in three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations, Foley competed in a surf competition. Foley placed third overall in the men’s shortboard final and looks forward to future competitions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hannah Adams) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Experienced surfers from along the east coast gathered for the Neptune Surfing Classic at Grommet Island Park, an annual surf competition during the Neptune festival. For U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Preston Foley it was the first time in nearly five years that he participated in a surf competition. Foley, a native of Stuart, Virginia, is currently a warehouse clerk with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, Headquarters and Service Battalion, currently stationed at Camp Elmore, Virginia.



Although much of his upbringing resided in the foothills of Virginia, Foley and his family vacationed to the east coast as much as possible in the summer. His first recollection of catching waves was at nine years old in the Florida Keys on a body board. From there, Foley taught himself how to stand on a surfboard and perfect his surfing techniques.



“You will never forget the first wave you catch,” Foley reminisces, “It’s the most freeing sensation and nothing else in the world matters at that moment.”



Foley enlisted in the Marine Corps in August 2021. “I joined to set myself up for a better life,” … “there isn’t much opportunity for me in my hometown.” Foley said. He knew that the Marine Corps would offer numerous opportunities to build a strong foundation, no matter the career path he chooses down the road.



Now, in 2022 at the age of 19, Foley, competing in the Neptune classic, will have to place within the top three in the finals to qualify for the Mid-Atlantic regional meet in May. The Neptune Classic is a district surfing competition, which means it’s Foley’s chance to earn points to qualify for the Mid-Atlantic regional meet.



“When I was on the start line of the shore, my only thought was getting out first,” Foley reflected, “after that, I knew what to do.”



Foley recalled it being a difficult day for surfing. Past the pier, waves seemed to take minutes to form, and with three competitors nearby, Foley knew he would have to fight for the few waves that would come in.



“It's not just about who can catch the wave first and stand up, it's also on which competitor can make each wave count,” The Neptune Classic was set up in semi-finals and finals for the men’s shortboard competition. Each round had a 20 minute limit and a maximum of ten waves.



Foley placed third overall for men’s final in shortboard, giving him enough points to qualify for the Mid-Atlantic Regional meet next spring. Foley says it's only the beginning of catching waves.



“Surfing is just who I am and the ocean is my home,” Foley stated. He is grateful to be stationed at MARFORCOM, where the ocean is just down the road. Although the ocean is near, Foley looks forward to future assignments where he can travel and have the chance to compete in other locations.



When asked if he wants to reenlist, “It's either going to be the Marine Corps or the Navy,” Foley responded, “I like the idea of ship life and being close to the ocean.”



Foley will be competing in Mid-Atlantic Regionals at Nags Head, North Carolina in May 2023. He then hopes to qualify for the Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia in August, 2023.