The 65th Medical Brigade hosted the Thanksgiving Celebration on November 22, 2022, at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital Cafe. Senior leaders within the organization gathered to serve Soldiers a delicious Thanksgiving meal.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2022 00:59
|Story ID:
|434257
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 65th Medical Brigade hosts Thanksgiving Celebration., by SGT Joo Min Yoo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
