    65th Medical Brigade hosts Thanksgiving Celebration.

    65th Medical Brigade hosts Thanksgiving Celebration

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.22.2022

    Story by Sgt. Joo Min Yoo 

    65th Medical Brigade

    The 65th Medical Brigade hosted the Thanksgiving Celebration on November 22, 2022, at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital Cafe. Senior leaders within the organization gathered to serve Soldiers a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

    Date Taken: 11.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.01.2022 00:59
    Story ID: 434257
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    This work, 65th Medical Brigade hosts Thanksgiving Celebration., by SGT Joo Min Yoo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thanksgiving

