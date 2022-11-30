Festive Fur-Babies Can Fetch $3,000 in Holiday Prizes in Exchange Pet Photo Contest

Photo By Marisa Conner | Dasher and Dancer…and Fido! Military shoppers can deck their pets out in their...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Dasher and Dancer…and Fido! Military shoppers can deck their pets out in their holiday best for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Mars Petcare holiday pet costume contest. Two grand-prize winners and eight runners-up will receive a combined $3,000 in gift cards. Get the details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2gC. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military pets can get in on the holiday cheer in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Mars Petcare holiday pet costume contest.



Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, military shoppers can dress their fur babies up in their festive finest and submit a photo at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to win an Exchange gift card. Two grand-prize winners will each receive a $500 Exchange gift card, and eight runners-up will each receive a $250 gift card.



“Four-legged family members can get into the spirit of the season and earn holiday gifts for their humans,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “It’s a fun way for the Exchange to celebrate the holidays and the pets who mean so much to our community.”



Authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older may enter. Retirees, honorably discharged Veterans, and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians can enter, too. Entries will be judged on originality, creativity and adherence to the contest’s theme.



No purchase is necessary to win. Limit one entry per person. Entries must be sent as a JPG, PNG or PDF and include the pet’s name, the entrant’s legal first and last name, mailing address, email address, phone number and local Exchange location.



