Cramming the cruiser for Carson Families

FORT CARSON, Colo – Soldiers who purchased toys give them to the Mountain Post Santa's Workshop 'Cram the Cruiser' toy drive Nov. 16, 2022, at the Fort Carson Exchange. The toy drive allows Families to give gifts to their children during the holiday season.

FORT CARSON, Colo. - The Fort Carson Police Department held a Cram the Cruiser toy drive at the Exchange, Nov. 16, 2022, to help the Mountain Post Santa’s Workshop provide toys to children in need.



“We are getting the community together to help those in need,” said Rene Williams, investigative analyst, Fort Carson Police Department. “We are doing a Cram the Cruiser to help collect toys for Santa’s Workshop.”



The Mountain Post Santa’s Workshop provides toys to Families who need help giving gifts to their children during the holiday season.



Darrell Robertson, chief of investigations, Military Police Investigation, came up with the idea of doing the toy drive while he was watching the news last year and saw a clip on the Fountain Police Department holding a Cram the Cruiser event as a way of collecting school supplies.



He thought that was a great idea, but it was already August and too late to do something like that to collect school supplies for Fort Carson., However it was just enough time to coordinate a toy drive for Christmas.



Last year FCPD collected over 900 toys during their three-day event. This year they are at 385 toys, but they have one more drive planned and hope to exceed last year’s numbers.



“The first day last year was kind of slow because we didn’t have time to advertise,” said Robertson. “But the last day we did it last year we had to literally empty the cruiser about three or four times because the turnout was so good.”



This year many Soldiers, Family members and civilians helped give toys to the drive, in hopes of bringing a smile to a child on Christmas.



Spc. Jaime McMahon, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, said that she didn’t have much when she was growing up, so being able to give something to the event to ensure a child receives something on Christmas was important to her.



Robertson feels it’s important to Families to be able to give their children something this holiday season, and he is really impressed with the acceptance and turn-out from community to support this event.



“Nobody wants to tell their children that it is the holiday season, but we can’t afford to get you anything,” said Robertson. “As far as the community goes the reception was great and without them it wouldn’t happen.”