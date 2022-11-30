Active 2022 prepares Washington State Guard for more missions and growth in the future

Photo By Peter Chang | Warrant Officer Candidate Jared Morrison sits in front of the HF Radios in the Joint...... read more read more Photo By Peter Chang | Warrant Officer Candidate Jared Morrison sits in front of the HF Radios in the Joint Operations Center on Camp Murray on Nov. 18, 2022. (U.S. National Guard photo by Peter Chang) see less | View Image Page

The Washington State Guard ends 2022 with a new commander and a long list of accomplishments.



“We helped develop policies and procedures that support Native American Tribes during emergencies and disasters, assisted with establishing statewide National Guard armory communications, and participated in Cascadia Rising 2022 and Evergreen Tremor 2022,” said Maj. Peter Lukevich, chief of staff for the Washington State Guard. “In addition, we welcomed a new commander and realigned several primary and special staff positions in Headquarters, as well as processed the enlistments, promotions, and awards for many WSG soldiers.”



After a two-month search, Col. Joseph Maassen was selected as the new commander of the State Guard in March 2022. Maassen, a life-long Washingtonian, graduated from Lake Washington High School in Kirkland before earning a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Seattle University and commissioning through the university’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program. Maassen served in the Washington Army National Guard and rose to the rank of Lt. Col. before retiring.



“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the commander of the Washington State Guard,” said Maassen during his introductory speech during March drill. “I am excited about working with such great volunteer soldiers that are committed to being prepared to help their state and nation.”



Right away Maassen and the State Guard members were put to the test, taking part in both Exercise Cascadia Rising 2022 and Exercise Evergreen Tremor 2022 in June. Designed to execute the Joint Operations Center’s Continuity of Operations plan following a Cascadia Subduction Zone Earthquake scenario, State Guard members had the opportunity to work side by side with units of the Washington National Guard, Joint Staff, and the Alternate Joint Operations Center at Fairchild AFB.



Following the exercise, the State Guard went through its largest restructuring in the organization’s history.



“It now includes geographically dispersed detachments rather than using the older unit designations of battalions and brigades,” said Maassen.



The restructuring of the organization took the two battalions and established detachments located at Marysville, Camp Murray, Ridgefield, Spokane and Yakima.



In September, members of the State Guard completed a year-long project of re-establishing high frequency (HF) radios for the Washington Military Department as a means of communication following a disaster. Between September 2021 and September 2022, WSG members on State Active Duty conducted armory HF radio system testing, maintenance, repairs, and validations at 25 National Guard armories across the state. All of the sites were inspected, and corrective actions were identified. Of the 25 sites, 23 were reworked and categorized as fully mission capable.



“This effort will permit the Washington National Guard to communicate both within the organization and with other emergency response agencies in the event of a natural disaster or other emergency,” said Lukevich.



The State Guard closed out the year by participating in an historic forum with emergency managers from 25 federally recognized Indian tribes and nations in the state. Members played a significant role in planning and coordinating alongside members of the Washington Emergency Management Division.



“The tribes have a great relationship with the Military Department, we are always working to make it stronger,” said Chief Warrant Officer Three Bill Elliott, a tribal liaison with the Washington State Guard.