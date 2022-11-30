Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brownsville Native Reenlists in the United States Navy

    Brownsville Native Reenlists in the United States Navy

    Photo By Edward Jones | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (November 23, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition...... read more read more

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Story by Edward Jones 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (November 23, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio held a reenlistment ceremony in honor of Aviation Boatswain's Mate First Class Petty Officer Ignacio M. Tobar. NTAG San Antonio’s Commanding Officer, Stephanie Simoni welcomed Tobar, his family, and command members in preparation for the ceremony highlighted by Tobar reciting the Oath of Enlistment.

    Tobar, who is from Brownsville, Texas, and a graduate of Lopez High School, thanked his family and the command for their support. In addition to Tobar’s reenlistment, CDR Simoni presented the First Class Petty Officer with a Command Coin and recognized his family by presenting them with certificates of appreciation.

    Tobar is currently heading to his new command but closed the ceremony with words of thanks and reflection. “With the time that I have been here, I learned to love recruiting,” said Tobar. “It was like arriving at any other command, you are not sure if you are going to like it, but it comes to a point where you love being there and you don’t want to leave.”

    NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

    #americasnavy #247years #ForgedByTheSea #NavyBirthday #KnowYourMil #takingcareofourown #navyrecruiting #navyoutreachanddiversity #militarycityusa #BuildYourFuture #StartNow #TakeControl #NTAGSA #NewBeginnings #Forging #changinglives #stayready #worldsgreatestnavy #DEP #Seetheworld #Leadership #NTAGSwag #openingdoors #ExploretheNewYou #KnowYourWorth #Achievement #honor

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 11.30.2022 14:33
    Story ID: 434230
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brownsville Native Reenlists in the United States Navy, by Edward Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Brownsville Native Reenlists in the United States Navy
    Brownsville Native Reenlists in the United States Navy
    Brownsville Native Reenlists in the United States Navy
    Brownsville Native Reenlists in the United States Navy
    Brownsville Native Reenlists in the United States Navy
    Brownsville Native Reenlists in the United States Navy
    Brownsville Native Reenlists in the United States Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT