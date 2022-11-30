Brownsville Native Reenlists in the United States Navy

Photo By Edward Jones | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (November 23, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition...... read more read more Photo By Edward Jones | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (November 23, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio held a reenlistment ceremony in honor of Aviation Boatswain's Mate First Class Petty Officer Ignacio M. Tobar. NTAG San Antonio’s Commanding Officer, Stephanie Simoni welcomed Tobar, his family, and command members in preparation for the ceremony highlighted by Tobar reciting the Oath of Enlistment. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (November 23, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio held a reenlistment ceremony in honor of Aviation Boatswain's Mate First Class Petty Officer Ignacio M. Tobar. NTAG San Antonio’s Commanding Officer, Stephanie Simoni welcomed Tobar, his family, and command members in preparation for the ceremony highlighted by Tobar reciting the Oath of Enlistment.



Tobar, who is from Brownsville, Texas, and a graduate of Lopez High School, thanked his family and the command for their support. In addition to Tobar’s reenlistment, CDR Simoni presented the First Class Petty Officer with a Command Coin and recognized his family by presenting them with certificates of appreciation.



Tobar is currently heading to his new command but closed the ceremony with words of thanks and reflection. “With the time that I have been here, I learned to love recruiting,” said Tobar. “It was like arriving at any other command, you are not sure if you are going to like it, but it comes to a point where you love being there and you don’t want to leave.”



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



#americasnavy #247years #ForgedByTheSea #NavyBirthday #KnowYourMil #takingcareofourown #navyrecruiting #navyoutreachanddiversity #militarycityusa #BuildYourFuture #StartNow #TakeControl #NTAGSA #NewBeginnings #Forging #changinglives #stayready #worldsgreatestnavy #DEP #Seetheworld #Leadership #NTAGSwag #openingdoors #ExploretheNewYou #KnowYourWorth #Achievement #honor