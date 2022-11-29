Surface Combat Systems Training Command Names Military Officer Instructor of the Year

DAHLGREN, Va. – Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) recently announced the selection of their 2022 Military Officer Instructor of the Year (OIOY).



Capt. George A. Kessler, Jr., SCSTC’s commodore, explains that all of the candidates were impressive Sailors and Instructors.



“They each represented their commands and learning sites with technical expertise and demonstrated the leadership and professionalism we expect from the best,” he said. “It made the selection process extremely difficult but there can only be one winner per category. As we recognize the outstanding contributions of our Officer Instructor of the Year, SCSTC San Diego’s Lt. Daniel Sandoval, we also recognize the critical role he plays in supporting of mission readiness. Thank you Daniel for all of your hard work and making sure we continue to mold Sailors into Combat Systems Warfighters who are prepared to fight, win and return home safely.”



Hailing from Tucson, Ariz., Sandoval is qualified on all Air Intercept Controller (AIC) Courses of Instruction, with a focus on teaching A-221-3009, AIC Advanced.



“It is a real privilege instructing the men and women who are responsible for providing Air Intercept Control to fighter jets - they truly are a special breed,” said Sandoval. “I also have the opportunity to integrate with Marine Fighter Aircrews onboard Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and offer live control. Providing these opportunities for my fellow AIC Instructors is the icing on the cake!”



Capt. Justin Long, SCSTC San Diego’s commanding officer, says Sandoval is a true role-model and has a sincere and vested interest in sending only the most qualified warfighters to the fleet.



“Daniel is a model Sailor who represents the very best of our Navy,” he explained. “It is never easy singling out one Sailor among so many qualified and distinguished peers but what impresses me most is his passion for instructing. He enjoys what he does but his job is more than just teaching a skill, he is influencing the future of our Navy. He is providing the fleet with the next generation of warfighters.”



Sandoval joined the Navy in November 2015 and was commissioned in March 2016. He is a former E-2C Hawkeye naval flight officer who served in the “Screwtops” of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 123, from 2018-2021. His adventures included a full work-up cycle and one notorious 2020 “Corona Cruise” deployment with USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG).



Sandoval has also received numerous rewards thus far but he is most proud of his Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.



“Luke 12:48 states, ‘to whom much is given, much will be required’ and I truly believe that as Sailors we really do have the potential to make a true difference in our communities, no matter how clique that may sound,” he said.



Joining the Navy was an easy choice for Sandoval.



“My parents are immigrants from Mexico who came to this nation in search of a better life,” he said. “They gave back in very special ways. My mom by raising four wonderful children, including my sister who has special needs, and my dad through over 30 years of service in the U.S. Army Reserve. I’ve always felt a real obligation to give back to my country and to use President John. F. Kennedy’s famous remarks he provided at the U.S. Naval Academy on Aug. 1, 1963, ‘I can imagine a no more rewarding career. And any man who may be asked in this century what he did to make his life worthwhile, I think can respond with a good deal of pride and satisfaction: “I served in the United States Navy.” ’ ”



Sandoval is proud of the hard work his AIC team accomplishes day-to-day and is honored to be selected as OIOY but views their efforts as the true achievement.



“The only way to win the high-end fight is to have Sailors who are both technically and tactically proficient, not merely current in their assigned warfare area,” he explained. “Dedicated Instructors, such as our AIC division, are a key part of this effort to ensure that hard-learned lessons across the fleet are delivered to the next generation of warfighters.”



Sandoval started instructing at SCSTC San Diego in 2021. There are some exciting avenues in the realm of manned and unmanned military aviation that he is exploring, and he is very grateful to his leaders and peers at SCSTC San Diego for providing the type of leadership and command climate that enables him to thrive.



He is also very thankful for God and his wife Carolyn.



“I’d like to give thanks to God and to my wonderful wife Carolyn for supporting me in my endeavors to be the best man and naval Officer I can be,” said Sandoval. “No person is an island and we all need loving supporters in order to succeed. Carolyn has always been my number one supporter and I am eternally grateful for her.”



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). NETC, led by Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “street to fleet'' focus, NETC recruits, trains and delivers those who serve the nation by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters.



SCSTC is a training organization of over 6,500 staff and students across 12 global locations and implements culture of excellence and warrior toughness by building a Surface Warrior mindset to complement the technical and tactical skillsets of building the kill chain and closing the fire control loop. SCSTC delivers system and platform specific combat systems training to a growing surface Navy. SCSTC delivers training to over 35,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 22 partner nations annually. Our overall mission is to train the fleet so that our Navy can fight and win!



