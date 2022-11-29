Shop Early to Ensure ShopMyExchange.com Orders Arrive in Time for the Holidays

Photo By Marisa Conner | Make sure your gifts arrive in time for the holidays by placing your...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Make sure your gifts arrive in time for the holidays by placing your ShopMyExchange.com orders now. Order by Dec. 8 for APO/FPO deliveries and by Dec. 15 for regular ground deliveries in CONUS. Priority and expedited shipping options also available. More info: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2gw. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers should place their ShopMyExchange.com orders early to ensure arrival in time for the holidays.



Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, retirees, military families, Veterans, Department of Defense civilians and other authorized Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers have through Dec. 15 for regular ground shipments through the U.S. Postal Service to be delivered to continental U.S. addresses by Dec. 25. Purchases for priority shipments can be made through Dec. 18. For overseas delivery to APO/FPO addresses, orders must be placed by Dec. 8.



Military shoppers making last-minute purchases can choose two-day shipping from FedEx or UPS through Dec. 22 or overnight shipping through Dec. 23.



“Don’t spend your holiday celebration looking out the window waiting for your orders to arrive,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Give yourself peace of mind by placing your ShopMyExchange.com orders early.”



Shopping early also allows members of the military community to enjoy the Exchange’s holiday sales. View digital weekly ads at https://www.shopmyexchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads. No matter when members of the military community shop, they always receive tax-free, military-exclusive pricing at the Exchange.



In-store or curbside pickup for online purchases is available for most items at participating Exchange stores. Shipping times vary. Personalized items may take longer to ship. For more information on holiday shipping and delivery, visit ShopMyExchange.com/customer-service/shipping-delivery.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



