Next Chapter: Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Bids Farewell

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (November 21, 2022) There are certainties one can count on while serving in the United States Navy, one being meeting amazing Sailors and civilians who positively impact all they meet. The adjective can be used to describe Lieutenant Michael Wojdyla who has been selected for the rank of Lieutenant Commander and was honored during a Hail and Farewell at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio.





NTAG San Antonio’s Commanding Officer, CDR Stephanie Simoni led the honors with kind words for Wojdyla and presented him with a photo signed by members of NTAG San Antonio.





Executive Officer, CDR Stacey O’Neal, presented Wojdyla with a book that was near and dear to her heart, a challenge coin, and a commemorative baseball bat in recognition of Wojdyla’s time with the command softball team.





Admiration was felt throughout as command members shared their heartfelt thanks and best wishes to both Wojdyla and his wife, Giannina.





Wojdyla, who is from Fence, Wisconsin, and a graduate of Florence High School, served as NTAG San Antonio’s Enlisted Programs Officer (EPO) with four years of dedicated service. The Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) graduate was commissioned in 2012. In addition to his duties as a Naval officer, Wojdyla has earned a Master’s in Organizational Leadership and enjoys learning and leading.





LT Wojdyla’s willingness to try new ideas, sports, and events when called upon, is a trait causing him to stand out when it comes to leadership. It is in his DNA to support others for the betterment of the whole.





Rarely seen without a smile, Wojdyla is more than his listed job he is a Sailor who cares for others and serves as a sounding board or a wealth of knowledge on Naval and general topics.





Closing out the ceremony, Wojdyla thanked the command and reflected on his time with NTAG San Antonio. “This is an incredible command,” said Wojdyla. “I am so incredibly grateful that this command has allowed me the flexibility to achieve things such as my PHR, my master’s and promotion.”





LT Wojdyla will be missed, but there is no doubt succession awaits. Yea buddy!





NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

