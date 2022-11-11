Worth the Waite

Courtesy Photo | Gas Turbine Systems Technician - Mechanical (GSM) 1st Class Clayton Waite, assigned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Gas Turbine Systems Technician - Mechanical (GSM) 1st Class Clayton Waite, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Red River, is highlighted as this week's Recruiter in the Spotlight. see less | View Image Page

(Nov. 2, 2022) DALLAS - Gas Turbine Systems Technician - Mechanical (GSM) 1st Class Clayton Waite, a native of Gainesville, Texas became Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Red River’s newest 1st Class in October when he was selected for meritorious advancement.



As a recruiter in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Waite was summoned to the NTAG’s headquarters in Irving, Texas, three hours away thinking he was going to receive either counseling or training from the Chiefs Mess. When he arrived, the command surprised Waite with a production incentive Navy Commendation Medal from Navy Recruiting Region Central that he earned in 2021. Then, to Waite's surprise, Commander Rick Dorsey read the paperwork for his immediate promotion.



“I was absolutely in shock when (the CO) promoted me,” said Waite. “I thought I was coming to headquarters to receive my medal and then driving back home. At that moment I felt that all my hard work had finally paid off.”



Waite has been a stalwart recruiting in North Oklahoma City and has established an array of Centers of Influence around town. In FY22, Waite attracted 32 new contract objectives, 5 special warfare, a nuclear contract, and a Navy reservist. His desk is littered with command trophies earned, to include eight Red River Talent Scout of the Month awards in the last 18 months, the command’s Warrior Challenge Recruiter of the Year in 2021, and the command’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter in third quarter FY22. His effort directly resulted in NRS North Oklahoma City winning the command’s Large Station of the Year award in 2021.



“Petty Officer Waite is an extremely hard worker,” said Chief Navy Counselor Michael Janzen, his division’s Leading Chief Petty Officer. “His hard work and dedication clearly demonstrate that what you invest as a Sailor, you will get a return with interest and results.”



During the last two years at NTAG Red River, Waite’s accomplishments speak for themselves. The long days, late night hours, and many trials finally paid off for him.



“I believe that all good things in the Navy take time,” Waite said. “They are not going to reward you with something until you are consistent. I believe I was rewarded due to my unrelenting desire to change future Sailors’ lives. I know if I don’t give 100% every day, I am cheating myself and the future Sailors by not being the recruiter they need.”



