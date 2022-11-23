U.S. Africa Command's logistics directorate brought together professionals from across the U.S. government to synchronize logistics operations and build partner capacity in Africa from Nov. 16-17, 2022, at Kelley Barracks, near Stuttgart, Germany.



The conference, hosted by Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, director of logistics for the command, was held to synchronize logistics operations and build partner capacity in Africa. Dubbed the "Component 4s Conference," the event was attended by logistics professionals from across the Joint Logistics Enterprise to include the 79th and 21st Theater Sustainment Commands, Defense Logistics Agency Europe and Africa, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, and the Institute for Security Governance.



Key note speakers included Gen. Michael Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command, who highlighted the importance of building a strong and resilient logistics network in Africa. Lt. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, director of logistics for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also took part in the discussions to provide insight from his experience - to include his previous post as the director of logistics for U.S. Africa Command - to enhance the Joint Logistics Enterprise.



By synchronizing efforts across the U.S. government, U.S. Africa Command is better positioned to provide crucial supply and sustainment support to partners and personnel in Africa.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2022 Date Posted: 11.23.2022 08:13 Story ID: 433884 Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistics professionals synchronize operations and build partner capacity in Africa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.