Army & Air Force Exchange Service Allowing More Time for Holiday Returns

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers have extra time to make returns as the Department of Defense retailer is extending its return policy for the holiday season.



Shoppers will have until Jan. 31 to make returns on purchases made from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 at Exchange stores or at ShopMyExchange.com.



“There’s always so much going on around the holidays,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange wants to make sure shoppers are able to make returns on their own schedule.”



The Exchange’s regular return policy allows returns from 15 to 90 days after the purchase with a receipt, depending on the item. If an item’s regular return window extends past Jan. 31, that date will be honored.



Some exclusions apply. For more information, military shoppers can visit their local PX or BX or call 1-800-527-2345 for online returns.



