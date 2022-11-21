MILITARY STAR Offering Additional Savings, Double Rewards on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Photo By Marisa Conner | Use MILITARY STAR on Black Friday for 15% off at Exchange restaurants, $10 off at...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Use MILITARY STAR on Black Friday for 15% off at Exchange restaurants, $10 off at Exchange mall vendors, 0% interest and no payments for 90 days and more! Shop with MILITARY STAR on Cyber Monday to earn double rewards points. Details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2gc. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can use their MILITARY STAR® card to get additional savings and rewards on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



On Friday, Nov. 25, cardholders can receive:

• 15% off food purchases at Exchange restaurants.

• $10 off a purchase of $25 or more at Exchange mall vendors. (Coupon required. See store associate for coupon.)

• 0% interest and no payments for 90 days on purchases of $199 or more in stores or ShopMyExchange.com. (Excludes commissary and Navy Exchange locations.)

• Free coffee at the Express and participating Exchange restaurants.



On Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, shoppers will earn double rewards points on all purchases when they use their MILITARY STAR card in stores and online. (Rewards exclude Military Clothing line of credit.)



“With so many great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, the additional MILITARY STAR offers are the cherry on a savings sundae,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Using MILITARY STAR puts a little extra cheer in holiday shopping for the military community.”



The MILITARY STAR rewards program allows shoppers to earn points on nearly every purchase and automatically receive a $20 digital rewards card via email every 2,000 points.



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:



• 10% discount on all first-day purchases for new cardholders.

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• The lowest flat-rate APR among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



