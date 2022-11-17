Amphibious Squadron 1 Changes Command

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Nov. 17, 2022) Capt. DeWayne Sanders, center, speaks during a change of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Nov. 17, 2022) Capt. DeWayne Sanders, center, speaks during a change of command ceremony aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Nov. 17, 2022. Capt. Tate Robinson relieved Sanders as commander, Amphibious Squadron (CPR) 1 during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard Ethan Anglin) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Tate Robinson relieved Capt. DeWayne Sanders to become the 30th commodore of Amphibious Squadron (CPR) 1 during a ceremony held on the flight deck aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland, Nov. 17.



Rear Adm. Wayne Baze, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, presided over the ceremony and presented Sanders with a Legion of Merit before thanking the staff of CPR 1 for their hard work.



"We're here today to celebrate DeWayne's great leadership and one of the nation's highest performing amphibious squadrons," said Baze. "It's a team effort. To the Sailors and Marines of Amphibious Squadron 1, you've made your leadership proud, and your personal readiness to do your part makes a difference, whether you know it or not."



Sanders assumed command of CPR 1 in August 2021. As commodore, he led the Essex Amphibious Ready Group through an extensive deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility alongside his 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit counterpart. While deployed, the ARG/MEU conducted multiple missions and exercises including Large Scale Exercise 21, Indigo Defender, Egyptian and Pakistani Passing Exercises, Noble Fusion 22, and Marine Exercise Philippines 22.



"The way we win wars and conflicts is more important than just winning,” said Sanders. “The Essex ARG and 11th MEU executed the 2021-22 deployment as professionals with style, class, and a fierce sense of duty to protect our freedoms and way of life - not just for the United States, but for our partners and allies too."



Sanders followed his remarks with the reading of his orders, followed by Robinson reading his orders to assume command. In his remarks, Robinson thanked Sanders for the excellent performance of duty while in command of CPR 1 and addressed his staff for the first time as their new commodore.



"My first deployment was with the Essex ARG as an ensign,” he said. “It's exciting to come full circle and command the squadron with Essex assigned."



CPR 1 is charged with responsibilities for planning and executing amphibious operations and deployment with a reinforced Marine Battalion. The staff is capable of planning and executing amphibious assaults at the MEU level with augmenting detachments from a Tactical Air control Squadron (TACRON), Naval Beach Group (NBG), Special Warfare Group (SWG), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team (EOD), and Fleet Surgical Team (FST). Additionally it serves as Naval Forces Commander in various Joint Task Force Operations. It also functions for the commander in the operational readiness of each ship. CPR 1 is prepared to perform tasks across a wide operational spectrum supporting contingency requirements and to control ships and forces during operations, exercises, and deployments.



ESG 3 comprises four amphibious squadrons, 11 amphibious warships, and eight naval support elements including approximately 18,000 active-duty and reserve Sailors and Marines. As Deputy Commander for Amphibious and Littoral Warfare, U.S. 3rd Fleet, Commander, ESG 3 also oversees the 14 littoral combat ships under Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1 and Mine Countermeasures Group 3. ESG 3 is postured in support of U.S. 3rd Fleet as a globally responsive and scalable naval command element, capable of generating, deploying, and employing naval forces and formations for crisis and contingency response, forward presence, and major combat operations focusing on amphibious operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and defense support of civil authorities, and expeditionary logistics.



