Sailor Pauses College to Pursue Career

Courtesy Photo | 221118-N-N0616-1000 DENVER - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Anthony...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 221118-N-N0616-1000 DENVER - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Anthony Saunders is highlighted as this week's recruiter in the spotlight. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Matthew Wheeler) see less | View Image Page

Just because someone thinks they know what they want to do after high school, doesn’t mean they actually know what they want to do after high school. The good thing is, people are allowed to change their minds.



That’s exactly what Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Anthony Saunders decided to do. As a senior at Widefield High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado, he thought he had it all figured out. He double lettered in basketball and football, and was a member of the Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC). He was smart and talented, and his plan was to take his skills to college. However, after just one year of taking classes toward a computer science degree, he realized he didn’t like school. So he put a pause on school, and on being a food server, to serve an even greater cause – his country.



“Part of my decision to join the Navy was to have a stable life for my future family,” said Saunders. “The choice to join the Navy was made easier by having the support of my mom and the rest of my family.”



Saunders’ first duty station was aboard the Nimitz-class nuclear powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), homeported in San Diego. Later, the carrier moved to Bremerton Washington, for scheduled maintenance. Saunders checked aboard as an Airman but by the end of his first tour, after receiving nothing but good evaluations for his hard work, he left as a meritoriously advanced petty officer second class.



“It felt like it was a long time coming as I felt I was in the role as a second class, but just didn’t have the rank yet,” said Saunders.



During his time aboard, he completed three WESTPAC deployments to the Middle East and South China Sea, visiting various countries, and falling in love particularly with Perth, Australia.



“Perth was the most similar to America and had very nice people - and Australians love Americans,” said Saunders.



Saunders participated in a “RIMPAC” (Rim of the Pacific) exercise, earned a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal for Junior Sailor of the Quarter, a “Battle E” (battle excellence) ribbon and increased his responsibilities as a leader on the flight deck. His continued success cemented his decision to reenlist in September 2019.



“I’ve always known I was going to do 20 years,” said Saunders. “My long-term goal is to eventually put on khaki pants and retire as a master chief.”



After five years of sea duty, Saunders changed courses once again, deciding to go into recruiting. He now recruits out of the same office he joined from back in 2014. Saunders wanted to become an influence and inspiration for the kids who grew up in the same neighborhoods as him and help those who were undecided make a decision on life for the better.



“My favorite part about recruiting is seeing someone who has been trying to get in the Navy finally leave for boot camp, very thankful for the help of their recruiter,” said Saunders. “Something unique about my job in recruiting is that we change people’s lives for the better. We help people lay the ground work not only for a career, but for the rest of their lives.”



Saunders is also continuing to lay ground work for the rest of his life. He decided to return to college. He is currently attending Grand Canyon University, where he is 20 credits away from earning his Associate’s degree in Homeland Security. Once he is finished with his recruiting tour, Saunders is looking forward to returning back to the fleet in hopes of leading a division.



While attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain, he has been named Sourcer of the Quarter, Closer of the Quarter, Closer of the Month, and has earned a Six Shooter. With all his efforts, he is approximately 40 contracts away from earning a Centurion Award.



“Hard work prevails and shows you can be successful in any environment as long as you work hard,” said Saunders. “Recruiting is important to me because it is manning the fleet full of Sailors who will eventually be my replacement.”



NTAG Rocky Mountain encompasses the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and parts of Idaho, Nebraska, Kansas and Arizona, providing Navy Recruiting services from more than 30 dispersed offices.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.